Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury hospitality, has appointed Guillermo Salvatori as Cluster General Manager for Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers and voco Bonnington JLT. A seasoned hospitality executive with over 26 years of leadership experience, Guillermo is recognized for his strategic vision, ability to cultivate high-performing teams, and expertise in driving commercial growth in competitive markets.

As Cluster General Manager, Guillermo will provide strategic direction and leadership, ensuring that both properties continue to strengthen their market positioning, enhance commercial performance, and foster a culture of innovation. Through his vision, he will empower teams to set new benchmarks in guest experience, operational excellence, and financial sustainability, aligning with UHM’s long-term regional growth strategy.

Throughout his career, Guillermo has played a pivotal role in shaping hospitality brands and unlocking new market potential. At Accor Hotels, he was instrumental in defining the pre-opening and business development strategy for Marjan Island Resort & Spa. During his tenure at Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, his leadership elevated the property’s brand reputation and financial success. As the founder of El Juglar Mudo, a successful F&B group in Spain, he demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership, launching and scaling multiple high-performing venues. His expertise spans global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and the UK, with leadership roles at Accor, InterContinental Hotels, DeVere Hotels Group.

Anthony Wright, VP Operations at UHM, said: “We’re excited to welcome Guillermo as Cluster General Manager. His leadership at Mövenpick JLT and his broad international experience make him the ideal person to lead these two key properties. With Guillermo at the helm, we’re confident these hotels will continue to grow and maintain their strong position in Dubai’s dynamic hospitality market.”

Guillermo Salvatori added: “Taking on the role of Cluster General Manager for Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers and voco Bonnington JLT is an exciting new chapter. These properties have already made their mark, and I’m eager to build on that success. I’m looking forward to working with the incredible teams at both hotels to improve guest experiences, drive operational success and ensure these hotels continue to be part of Dubai’s competitive and thriving hospitality scene."

For more information about United Hospitality Management, its expert team and their work, visit www.unitedhospitality.com.

About United Hospitality Management

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. A leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation and management, UHM has partnered with world-class brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 billion in assets under management.

UHM offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation with strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.

For more information visit unitedhospitality.com