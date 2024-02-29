Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), the global hospitality management company with over three decades of luxury hospitality expertise, has appointed Greg O'Stean as the Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2024. A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, O’Stean brings a wealth of strategic prowess and leadership acumen to lead UHM into a new phase of growth and success in the Middle Eastern, European markets and beyond.

Prior to helming the leadership seat at UHM, O’Stean served as the Global Chief Development Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality, where he played a pivotal role in the successful merger of Interstate Hotels & Resorts into Aimbridge Hospitality in October 2019. This merger resulted in the creation of the world's largest third-party management company.

Throughout his distinguished career, O’Stean has held key positions in renowned organisations such as GE Capital Real Estate, Starwood Hotels, IHG, Loews Hotels, Carlson Rezidor and Ernst & Young. His extensive experience in hotel acquisitions, development, investment, lending, franchising, asset management, joint ventures, and management contracts positions him as a luminary in the hospitality sector. His proven track record and strategic vision make him an invaluable leader for UHM, driving the company towards unparalleled success.

Speaking about the recent appointment, Carlos Leal, Executive Chairman and Board Member, UHM said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg to the helm of United Hospitality Management. Greg joins UHM with an impressive track record but also his deep understanding of the market dynamics, which perfectly aligns with UHM’s objective of catering to our growing markets globally. We are confident that under his guidance, UHM will reach new heights of innovation, allowing us to better serve our customers and stakeholders everywhere.”

United Hospitality Management, backed by United Investments Portugal (UIP), officially launched in November 2023 with a strategic focus on expansion in the Middle East and Europe. With ambitious growth plans to manage over 100 hotels and resorts globally in the next 5 years, UHM is set to redefine the art of hospitality with a primary focus of diversifying its service offerings.

United Hospitality Management successfully manages hospitality concepts worldwide, focusing on asset development, operationalisation and management. The company's portfolio includes upscale hotels, luxury resorts, branded residences and vacation homes, featuring leading industry brands such as the Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Hyatt Regency, Movenpick, Vignette Collection, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, as well as asset management of Fairmont-branded resorts.

Commenting on his new role, Greg O’Stean said: "It's an honor to lead United Hospitality Management during this exciting phase of expansion. UHM's commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

About United Hospitality Management

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. A leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, UHM has partnered with world-class brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 Billion in assets under management.

UHM offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation with strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.