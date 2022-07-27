Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dulsco Group, the leading integrated solutions provider across the UAE, has announced the appointment of Tiago Costa as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Parisima Talent, the newly acquired talent solutions company.

Formerly, Dulsco’s Chief Operating Officer for Outsourcing & Permanent Placement, Tiago Costa, will now lead Parisima Talent, enhancing the company’s competitiveness for talent solutions in the wider region.

With 17 years of experience in talent solutions and permanent placement, Tiago Costa has occupied the positions of Board Director, Country Manager and Regional Manager with some of the most prolific global staffing agencies across GCC and Europe. As COO of Dulsco’s Outsourcing and Permanent Placement Solutions, he was responsible for driving the company’s outsourcing business by positioning Dulsco as a leading provider of professional outsourcing and staffing solutions throughout the UAE and the Gulf region. In his new role, Tiago, who has a proven track record for developing winning and sustainable growth strategies, will manage the full scope of talent solution services.

Commenting on Tiago’s appointment, David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco, said: “Tiago is a perfect fit for the role since he was already leading our outsourcing and permanent placement business. His extensive operational and executive leadership expertise and hands-on experience will unlock significant value for our company as we grow and develop our outsourcing and permanent placement services in the region.”

“I am honoured to take up this position as CEO of Parisima Talent. I look forward to leading the company through the next phase of its development and growth in the talent solutions space in the wider region.”

Tiago commenced his duties as CEO at Parisima on 18 July 2022.

About Dulsco

Dulsco is a homegrown integrated solutions provider; the Emirati Company has over 14,000 employees and offers services to make the community more productive, efficient, and sustainable, while improving wellbeing and quality of life.

Launched in 1935 as Manpower Solutions provider, Dulsco has grown its business to become a leader in the Environmental Solution and Professional Staffing sectors. Dulsco provides solutions for over 2,500 companies and organisations across the Middle East, and our commitment to our diverse clientele is reflected in its management system certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 for Quality, ISO 14001:2015 for Environment, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety.

About Parisima

A strategic talent advisory and delivery business enabling clients to improve their performance through better talent acquisition. Parisima achieves this by implementing world-class talent acquisition functions with the right people and technology or by undertaking the projects directly, allowing clients to fully outsource their challenges.

