DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- True, the only tech and data-first global talent platform, announced today that Debu Mishra has joined True Search as head of advisory, MENA & APAC and partner in the CEO/BOD Practice, EMEA.

Based in Dubai, Debu is responsible for developing and executing leadership advisory and assessment services for clients across the Middle East, North Africa and India. He will work closely with CEOs, boards and other executives to help them build high-calibre leadership teams.

“Debu is a student and teacher of leadership who offers clients more than just high calibre executive search,” said Sam McGrath, GM, EMEA & APAC. “He has crafted a winning formula to help businesses identify their optimal ‘leadership mix’ and then help those leaders grow individually and develop chemistry as teams.”

After 30 years in leadership consulting and organisational transformation in India and the U.A.E., Debu is a recognized expert in C-suite and board leadership advisory and digital transformation. He is a sought after speaker at conferences and contributes regularly to publications, including a future of work column in Gulf News.

“I love helping leaders think differently,” Debu said. “I’m thrilled to be able to help clients convert strategy into performance goals and build high-calibre teams to deliver those results by combining True’s tech-first executive search process, and the millions of data points on the platform.”

Prior to True, Debu worked as a partner at Deloitte, KornFerry Hay Group and Hewitt (Aon). Debu was the original architect of the research studies: ‘India’s Best Boards’ and ‘Best Employers Middle East’. He is also an Arthur Andersen and PwC alumnus. Debu has extensive experience across MENA and Asia-Pacific regions and now calls Dubai home.

ABOUT TRUE

True is the world's only tech and data-first talent management platform. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years worth of proprietary data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise, to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. True's unmatched products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), AboveBoard (inclusive executive career community), and Jopwell (leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.

