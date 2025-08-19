Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has recently welcomed a cohort of new leaders and faculty members from top institutions around the world. As it advances toward ambitious strategic goals for 2030, the university views these appointments as key milestones in expanding its regional and global impact.

“These appointments come at a time of strategic growth and development at both institutional and college levels,” said Chancellor Dr. Tod A. Laursen. “We are excited to welcome such accomplished talent from around the world to AUS. These individuals bring outstanding academic and professional distinction, as well as the global perspective and collaborative spirit that define our university. I have no doubt they will make important and tangible contributions toward our ambitions to become a globally recognized, research-intensive institution.”

Dr. Matthias Ruth (third from left in the photo) joined AUS in July as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, following his role as Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research at the University of York in the UK, where he led the development and implementation of the university’s research strategy. He previously held senior leadership positions at the University of Alberta, University of Maryland and Boston University. Dr. Ruth is also an internationally recognized scholar, with a multidisciplinary background that spans economics, engineering and biology and has served as an advisor to many governments and agencies, including the OECD, the European Commission and the US Environmental Protection Agency. With his rare combination of scholarly depth and institutional leadership, he is well placed to help drive AUS’ goal of building a vibrant, interdisciplinary research environment forward.

Dr. Salah Brahimi (second from left in the photo) joined the AUS executive team as the university’s first Vice Chancellor for External Relations. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles across academia, industry and global development. A former World Bank executive and current CEO of Grey Matter LLC in Washington, DC, Dr. Brahimi has led innovation portfolios across multiple sectors and advised governments and institutions around the world. His appointment reflects AUS’ growing emphasis on cultivating outward-facing partnerships, including international collaboration, strategic communications and institutional advancement.

On the administrative side, Dr. Jihad Mohaidat (far right in the photo) has been appointed as Registrar. He brings deep expertise in leveraging technology to advance institutional systems, and has served in senior roles at the Higher Colleges of Technology and the National Center for Innovation in Jordan. At AUS, he will play an important role in strengthening operational systems and enriching the student experience through technology-driven innovation.

At the college level, Joseph Colistra (far left in the photo) has assumed the role of Dean of the College of Architecture, Art and Design this August, transitioning from his most recent position as professor in the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Kansas and director of KU’s Institute for Smart Cities. With more than two decades of professional and academic experience, he is the founder of the in situ Design studio and has led numerous award-winning smart-city and community housing initiatives.

In addition to these senior appointments, a strong new contingent of faculty recruited from leading global institutions is also set to join AUS over the summer break. Together, these additions mark the beginning of a new chapter for the university, defined by an ambitious research agenda, robust global partnerships and a world-class, innovative student experience.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.