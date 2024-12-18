Dubai, UAE - Tokinvest, a leader in real-world asset tokenisation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Mingee as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO). Based in Dubai, Mike will oversee Tokinvest’s compliance framework, ensuring alignment with global regulatory standards and strengthening the company’s commitment to security, trust, and transparency.

With over 30 years of leadership and management experience, including more than a decade in regulatory compliance and fintech, Mike brings a wealth of expertise to Tokinvest. Prior to joining, he served as Emerging Markets Compliance Lead at Coinbase, where he played a pivotal role in supporting regulatory expansion across high-growth markets. Mike has also held senior compliance and leadership positions at major industry players, including Crypto.com, TOKO, Visa, and Wells Fargo Advisors, where he helped drive ethical innovation and regulatory compliance.

A recognised fintech leader, Mike specialises in fostering secure, trusted solutions for customers, investors and regulators. His experience aligns with Tokinvest’s mission to promote global economic freedom and financial inclusion by democratising access to real-world assets through innovative fractional ownership structures.

Mike’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for Tokinvest, as the company works towards securing full regulatory approval under the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a broker-dealer. Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment, combined with Tokinvest’s dedication to compliance excellence, places the company at the forefront of innovation in the tokenisation market. Mike’s expertise will be key to guiding Tokinvest through this regulatory process, ensuring the business meets the highest standards of governance, integrity, and operational transparency.

In his role as CCO, Mike will be responsible for overseeing Tokinvest’s compliance programmes to ensure full adherence to VARA regulations and international standards. As well as monitoring regulatory changes and implementing measures to maintain best-in-class operations and governance.

Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest, commented on the appointment: “Mike’s extensive experience in compliance and fintech makes him the ideal choice for Tokinvest as we continue to grow and set new standards for regulatory excellence. His leadership will play a crucial role in building transparency and trust for our investors, regulators, and partners.”

Mike Mingee added: “I’m delighted to join Tokinvest at such an exciting time for the tokenisation industry. Tokinvest’s vision to open access to high-value assets aligns perfectly with my passion for building trusted, transparent financial ecosystems to further economic freedom for everyone. I look forward to supporting the team as we advance compliance standards and drive global growth.”

Mike’s appointment further strengthens Tokinvest’s position as a market leader in the Middle East, leveraging Dubai’s forward-thinking regulatory framework to enable the next wave of real-world asset tokenisation.