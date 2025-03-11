Dubai, UAE – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Kaiser as the Senior Director of Partners for the EEMI Area (LATAM, Iberia, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, Turkiye, CIS) at NetApp.

With over 20 years of international leadership experience, Thomas Kaiser brings a wealth of expertise in driving business growth across the EMEA region. Throughout his career, Thomas has consistently demonstrated transformative leadership, leading organizations to resounding success and outpacing market growth. His remarkable track record over the past 12 years at NetApp has positioned him as a trusted and accomplished leader in the industry.

In his new role as Senior Director of Partners, Thomas will play a pivotal role in driving revenue generation through the Channel Eco System within the EEMI Area. He will be responsible for developing and executing the Partner Sales strategy, identifying and developing key partners, and facilitating joint selling between the Channel Ecosystems and the NetApp direct sales team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thomas Kaiser as our Senior Director of Partners for the EEMI Area," said Jose Petisco, EEMi Vice President at NetApp. "Thomas's extensive leadership experience and proven ability to transform organizations make him the ideal candidate to lead our channel sales efforts in this critical region. We are confident that his strategic vision and collaborative approach will drive continued growth and success for NetApp."

Thomas's appointment comes at a significant time for NetApp, as the company aims to strengthen its presence and expand its business operations in the EEMI region. His expertise and deep understanding of the market will be instrumental in integrating the entire EEMI Partner Team into the EEMI Sales Organization.

"I am honored to take on this role and join the exceptional team at NetApp," said Thomas Kaiser. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with our partners to drive revenue growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers in the EEMI Area. Together, we will further strengthen NetApp's position as a leader in the industry."