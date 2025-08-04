London – Thoburns, a leading reputation management consultancy specialising in private capital investors and high-growth companies, has appointed Maram Alkadhi as a Director. A highly experienced communications strategist, Maram brings nearly 20 years of international experience advising public and private sector clients across the UK and the Gulf, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

His appointment reflects Thoburns’ continued investment in deepening senior-level expertise in the Gulf, a region where the firm is seeing growing demand from private capital investors and high-growth platforms operating at the intersection of technology, infrastructure, and government-led transformation.

Maram has held senior roles at leading international consultancies, most recently as Senior Vice President at Teneo in the Middle East. He has advised some of the region’s most ambitious and high-profile initiatives, including NEOM, Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Research and Publishing Company, and the COP29 Presidency in Azerbaijan, where he was seconded to deliver international media relations. Maram has an established track record of managing complex, high-stakes communications for sovereign clients, government ministries, and global investors, often during periods of intense transformation and scrutiny.

Richard Thoburn, Chairman of Thoburns, commented: "Maram is a uniquely accomplished communications advisor, with an instinctive understanding of how to build trust and shape reputation in complex geopolitical environments. His experience in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and his ability to navigate government, media and investor landscapes with cultural fluency, will be of immense value to our clients across the Gulf and beyond."

At Thoburns, Maram will provide senior counsel to clients with operations or interests in the Gulf, including private capital firms, sovereign-backed entities, and technology-enabled platforms. He will also support clients looking to strengthen their narrative and stakeholder engagement as they expand into or operate across the region.

Maram Alkadhi, Director at Thoburns, said: "Thoburns has an outstanding reputation for strategic counsel in markets that are dynamic, complex and fast-moving - many of which I have worked in over the past two decades. I am delighted to be joining a senior team that understands the nuances of operating across jurisdictions, and I look forward to supporting clients as they grow their presence and impact across the Gulf."

About Thoburns: Founded in London in 1986, Thoburns specialises in reputation management for private capital investors and transformative, high-growth companies. With deep expertise in navigating the challenges faced by its clients, Thoburns provides tailored advice that addresses both immediate needs and long-term objectives. The firm works with dynamic companies in fast-paced sectors, helping them shape their narrative and manage their reputation on the global stage. With a global network of partners, Thoburns ensures it can support clients wherever they are in the world.