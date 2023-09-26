Amman, Jordan:The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is thrilled to welcome Andrea Conte as its new Food and Beverage Director. With an impressive background in the industry and an undeniable passion for his craft, he is primed to elevate the hotel's culinary offerings to new heights. The property is confident that his expertise will bring a remarkable contribution to the overall luxury experience provided to the hotel’s esteemed guests.

As a highly experienced food and beverage professional with an impressive track record spanning over two decades in the industry, Andrea is poised to significantly impact the Food and Beverage team. With a wealth of experience garnered from renowned hotels worldwide, including the esteemed JW Marriott Hotel Dubai in the UAE, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre in Malaysia, Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most recently, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Canada. Conte's expertise will undoubtedly elevate creativity and excellence within the luxury hotel.

Commenting on his appointment, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “It is my pleasure to introduce Andrea as the newest addition to our team. With him leading the team, we can confidently say that our dining scene will reach new heights. His expertise and creativity will bring a fresh perspective, enhancing the experience for our guests like never before.”

As he embarks on his new position, Mr. Conte will assume full responsibility for overseeing the entire range of exquisite restaurants and lounges in the luxurious property. With his extensive experience, he is positioned to curate exceptional dining experiences that surpass expectations. His primary focus will be on maintaining impeccable standards and collaborating closely with the hotel's talented culinary team to create unforgettable moments for every guest.

-Ends-

Press contacts:

Zein Talhouni Zein.Talhouni@ritzcarlton.com

Sereen Al Sharif Sereen.Alsharif@ritzcarlton.com

Bailasan Badwan b.badwan@asdaa-amman.com

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Press contacts:

Meg Connolly Communications: RitzCarlton@mcc-pr.com

Simon Neggers: simon.neggers@marriott.com

Erica Flint: erica.flint@marriott.com

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.