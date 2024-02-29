Dubai – With the progressive worldwide expansion, global hospitality management group The Lux Collective is pleased to announce the appointment of Oliviero Cassini as Chief Development Officer - EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), based in Dubai.

Oliviero joins The Lux Collective with over two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry. An eclectic and well-versed professional, his expertise includes Development Management, Private Equity, Asset Management and Strategy Advisory across the globe.

Oliviero's distinguished career showcases his exceptional business acumen and keen ability to operate in a multitude of countries. He has undertaken hospitality development projects across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and South America and contributed to some of the world’s most prestigious and ground-breaking real estate developments including AMAALA in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lusail City in Qatar.

Prior to joining The Lux Collective, Oliviero was the Director of Development at Red Sea Global, a leading real estate development company owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Company (PIF). He has also held senior roles in the UAE, Qatar and Europe.

Through his deep understanding of the development process, strong network and awareness of the latest hospitality trends, Oliviero will spearhead and accelerate the expansion of The Lux Collective’s four distinctive brands in the EMEA region, in line with the Group’s success in the Indian Ocean and Asia. An Italian national, Oliviero is proficient in five languages and holds a British-German bachelor’s degree in European Business Administration.

Paul Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective said, “Oliviero has a proven track record in conceptualising and delivering luxury hospitality developments. We are confident that under his leadership, The Lux Collective will further cement its commitment in this growing region and continue to expand its global footprint as a leading world-class hospitality group.”

“I am excited to join The Lux Collective, a truly trendsetting hospitality company, which has created and is managing some of the world’s most innovative and successful brands. I am confident that the introduction of LUX*, SALT, TAMASSA and SOCIO in the EMEA region will receive the interest and recognition these brands deserve,” comments Oliviero Cassini, Chief Development Officer - EMEA of The Lux Collective.

About The Lux Collective

The Lux Collective (“TLC”) is a global luxury hotel operator headquartered in Singapore and manages brands LUX*, SALT, TAMASSA, SOCIO and Café LUX*.

At the heart of its purpose, TLC makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. Putting people first is the core of TLC’s culture as well as staying true to the values of being passionate, responsible and innovative in all that it does. By providing comfort through thoughtful and exquisite designs, TLC creates experiences that make each moment matter for all guests. It is committed to operating in a considered and respectful manner that is mindful of future generations.

Through its signature Groupwide sustainability project Tread Lightly, The Lux Collective promises an eco-conscious stay throughout its hotels. Its partnership with Altruistiq, a group of CO2 experts, focuses on the environmental footprint and ensures that emission sources are tracked using the highest international Science-Based standard.

Growing the global presence, TLC currently manages 18 operating resorts and hotels in Mauritius, Maldives, Ile de la Reunion, China and Tanzania, and with 11 more hotels in its development pipeline in Asia and the Middle East.

An affiliate member of IBL, a major economic player in the Indian Ocean and a public-listed leader of the “Top 100” Mauritian companies, IBL is active in key sectors of the Mauritian economy, with a global portfolio of approximately 300 subsidiaries and associated companies.

About LUX*

LUX* helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter. LUX* stages exceptional experiences in different locales – whether on the Beach, in the City or in Nature – by banishing thoughtless patterns and being more simple, fresh and sensory for the benefit of all our guests.

