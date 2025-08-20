Specialist fire and life safety consultancy, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy (FEC), has appointed Sam Alcock as chief executive officer. In his new role, Alcock will lead the consultancy’s strategic expansion, with a strong focus on scaling operations in existing markets and developing new regional and international opportunities.

Alcock joined the consultancy in 2011 as a fire consultant and was appointed Dubai director in 2016. He has been instrumental in positioning Tenable FEC as a trusted fire engineering partner across the GCC and internationally, expanding the consultancy’s footprint in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa and India while maintaining strong profitability and client relationships.

In 2024, Alcock helped the company achieve a 25 per cent increase in revenue and led a company-wide restructuring to strengthen long-term agility in 2025. With Tenable FEC now Salamah-approved in Saudi Arabia and the local office fully operational, the consultancy is targeting 30 per cent growth in 2025, driven by large-scale infrastructure and masterplanning projects.

Sultan Al Maskri, founder and chairman of Tenable FEC, commented on the appointment: “Sam embodies the ethos of our organisation and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a clear commitment to our company values. His technical knowledge, business acumen and drive for innovation have made a huge impact throughout our organisation over the years and he is an integral part of our growth. I am confident under Sam’s leadership, Tenable FEC will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and strengthen our position in key markets.”

Commenting on his new role, Alcock said: “It’s a privilege to be awarded the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for the business. Our team has built a strong foundation for growth and I look forward to continuing this momentum. My focus will be on expanding our capabilities, enhancing service delivery and strengthening our reputation as a leader in fire and life safety consultancy.”

In 2024, Tenable FEC delivered over 540 projects valued at US$6 million, spanning mixed-use and hospitality developments and pre- and post-contract fire engineering services for high-end projects such as those along the Dubai Water Canal. So far in 2025, the consultancy has been awarded projects worth US$4.2 million, keeping it on track to exceed last year’s performance and achieve its targeted 30 per cent growth this year.

Alcock holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Safety Management and is recognised for his collaborative leadership style. He has championed workplace wellness initiatives and inclusive practices throughout the organisation, contributing to a positive internal culture and high-performing teams.

About Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy (FEC):

Founded in Oman in 2010, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy provides a comprehensive range of high-quality, fire and life safety services, including code consulting, fire system design, performance-based fire design and third-party verification within the built environment.

Tenable FEC adapts the latest fire engineering techniques to ensure the architectural integrity of a project is never compromised. Using the latest code requirements, engineering expertise and fire modelling tools, they improve building safety performance, protect architectural design aspirations, optimise floor plans and reduce unnecessary construction costs.

With offices in Muscat, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and London, Tenable FEC executes regional and international projects of any size in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. The team approach projects with leading talent and innovative technologies while adhering to international best practices, design codes and standards.