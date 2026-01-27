UAE, Dubai – TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, proudly announces Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as its Brand Ambassador. It marks a significant milestone in strengthening the brand’s global partnership with Arsenal Football Club, where TCL serves as Official Global Consumer Electronics Partner.

TCL has recently teamed up with Arsenal and Bukayo Saka with the launch of ‘Inspire Greatness, Together’, a new campaign that celebrates how football brings people together through moments on and off the pitch. It reflects the belief that greatness is not defined only by the game itself, but by the collective emotions, connections, and everyday rituals that unite supporters around the world.

TCL’s philosophy as a global technology brand—built on discipline, long-term commitment, and meaningful connection—sits at the heart of this campaign and mirrors the professional qualities of Saka and Arsenal Football Club.

“We are proud to announce Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as a TCL Brand Ambassador,” said Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Middle East & Africa Business Group. “We have built a fantastic partnership with Arsenal, and this next step of partnering with someone as respected and iconic as Bukayo Saka feels like a natural progression. He represents hard work, humility, and authenticity, and he is admired not only for how he plays, but for who he is. These are the values through which TCL inspires greatness.”

The campaign builds on TCL’s multi-year global partnership with Arsenal, which spans both the Men’s and Women’s First Teams. As Official Global Consumer Electronics Partner, TCL continues to integrate technology into the fan experience through content, storytelling, and immersive viewing experiences with Bukayo Saka at the center of this connection between the game and Arsenal’s global community of supporters.

“Inspire Greatness, Together” is a celebration of the communities that live football every day, brought to life through the club and Bukayo’s own story and presence. The campaign recognizes that greatness is shaped not only by moments on the pitch, but by the shared experiences that happen on and off it.

Watch the campaign film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbJP3CPzy74

