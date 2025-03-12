Dubai, UAE — TBWA\RAAD has announced the appointment of Derek Green as its new Chief Creative Officer, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to bold innovation and transformative thinking.

With over 25 years of international experience, Green has led award-winning campaigns for some of the world’s most iconic brands—including Verizon, Samsung, McDonald's, KFC, Novartis, P&G, Coca-Cola, AMEX, IBM, Nestlé, and Corona. His creative philosophy aligns closely with TBWA’s Disruption® mantra: to create brave concepts that truly differentiate brands in the marketplace.

Having worked across Australia, the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, he has built high-performing teams recognized for developing insight-driven marketing and communications strategies that have earned some of the industry’s most coveted awards across three continents.

“We are thrilled to have Derek join our leadership team”, said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. “His track record of championing bold ideas and challenging category conventions makes him the ideal leader to steer our creative vision. We’re thrilled to have him join us at a time when the industry needs to reimagine what’s possible.”

Commenting on his new role, Derek Green added: “I’m excited to join TBWA\RAAD at such a pivotal time for the region, where the industry is primed for brave thinking. True innovation happens when we dare to challenge norms, and I look forward to driving impactful, disruptive solutions that shape the future of our clients’ brands.”

By blending daring creativity with TBWA\RAAD’s signature Disruption® approach, Green will empower clients to seize opportunities in fast-paced markets, shaping brand experiences and effective strategies for lasting success.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. We are The Disruption® Company, a collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Middle East in 2024, 2023 and 2022, one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, Adweek's 2024, 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective is made up of passionate, dedicated individuals with expertise across the total brand experience — from retail to social and digital, from B2B to experiential, from innovation to production, from design to content. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Infiniti, Johns Hopkins, KFC, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pfizer, Philips, Pladis. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

Contact:

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, TBWA\RAAD

romy.abdelnour@tbwaraad.com