Dubai, UAE, - TBWA\RAAD has appointed Priya Cima as Talent & Organizational Development Specialist to lead key people initiatives across its Dubai and Riyadh operations.

Priya brings a unique blend of counseling psychology and organizational development expertise to one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: building resilient, high-performing creative teams in a competitive talent market. Her appointment underscores TBWA\RAAD’s commitment to people-centric growth.

"The creative industry is at a turning point where talent strategy directly impacts business outcomes", said Reda Raad, Group CEO, TBWA\RAAD. "Priya's proven track record of transforming workplace cultures will be instrumental as we continue winning major regional accounts and expanding our Saudi presence. I am confident she will play a significant role in empowering our agency culture and helping our talent thrive."

In her role, Priya will lead organizational development initiatives, including leadership and talent development, organizational efficiency and culture, and change management. In Saudi Arabia, she will serve as the primary point of contact for talent operations throughout the employee experience.

“I’m excited and honored to join the TBWA\RAAD family, an award-winning organization that clearly walks the walk when it comes to building a best-in-class workplace culture”, said Priya. “What excites me most is that this isn’t a static achievement, it reflects TBWA\RAAD’s dynamic energy, where Disruption®, innovation, and care for people come together. I look forward to contributing to a workplace that is creative, collaborative, and committed to helping each of us grow and flourish.”

With more than 30 years of academic and professional experience across New York and the Middel East region, Priya has advised government entities and private-sector organizations through organizational transformations, both as a management consultant and as an in-house specialist. She is a founding member of the Society of Business Psychology in the Middle East and a member of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Her multicultural perspective, shaped by a passion for cross-cultural connection, wellness, and continuous learning, will support TBWA\RAAD’s diverse regional teams.

