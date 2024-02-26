Muscat: – talabat, the MENA’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, has appointed Stéphane Berton as the new Managing Director of talabat Oman. Berton is replacing previous Managing Director Mohammad Zourob, spearheading growth for the ecosystem and continuing to offer opportunities within the Omani community.

With 13 years of experience in European technology/telecom and 14 years in Oman and the GCC, some of Berton’s notable roles include Chief Operating Officer at Omni Digital Experience, Ooredoo and Founder of a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company. Through his work, Berton has been focused on creating innovative digital experiences and numerous job opportunities for Omanis. As talabat Oman's Managing Director, Berton envisions making talabat a key player in Oman's Vision 2040, fostering economic growth and supporting SMEs, while continuing to develop local skills.

Berton will continue to drive innovation, placing key emphasis on customer experience, supporting restaurant partners, and further developing the q-commerce market. Additionally, community development will be a priority for talabat, including rider safety educational programs, as well as digitizing the food and beverage sector.

Speaking about his appointment, Berton said, "I am honored and excited to step into the role of Managing Director at talabat Oman, a company that I hold in high regard for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. I am eager to work with the incredible team at talabat and build on the impressive foundation laid by the company”.

Berton said, "Our internal culture promotes the growth of our partners, encouraging innovation, challenging norms, and crafting solutions tailored to customer needs. We consistently invest in technological innovation to stay ahead of the curve, enabling us to provide features and solutions that improve convenience, speed, and overall satisfaction."

