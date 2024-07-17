Strategic collaboration

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Zando's commitment to diversify its product offerings and enhance the online shopping experience for its customers across South Africa.

In a move that aims to merge e-commerce with creativity, the partnership with Brick Up Africa CC reinforces Zando's dedication to providing a wide array of quality products that cater to the diverse needs of South African shoppers. From fashion, home and tech to now iconic Lego sets, shoppers can now shop for the entire family.

"This partnership with Brick Up Africa CC represents an exciting evolution for Zando as we continue to expand our product range and provide our customers with even more reasons to shop with us. By integrating Lego's beloved products into our platform, we are not only enhancing our offerings but also enriching the shopping journey for families and individuals alike," said Morgane Imbert, CEO of Zando.

Optimistic

The collaboration aims to enrich the lives of South African families by offering a curated selection of products that promote creativity, bonding, and shared experiences.

“Brick Up Africa CC is excited to collaborate with Zando and to make Lego more accessible to all customers across the region. Together, we'll inspire play and creativity with this beloved toy brand, sparking imagination and joy for individuals of all ages.” – Official Licenced Lego distributor for Southern Africa.

Both Zando and Brick Up Africa CC are optimistic about the opportunities this partnership unlocks, ensuring that South African shoppers have access to the latest Lego sets with convenience.

