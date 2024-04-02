Featured cars include the first publicly auctioned formula one inspired mercedes-amg one, the tesla cybertruck, the exclusive john player f1 collection, and more

The World’s Most Famous Car Content Creator and entrepreneur, Supercar Blondie (Alex Hirschi) Continues Phenomenal Success with Launch of SBX Cars, a New Premium Auction Website

Dubai, UAE: – Since starting out as a Content Creator in 2017, Alex Hirschi has become the world’s leading automotive entertainer, and has scaled the brand into a global media franchise reaching more than two billion viewers monthly across the Supercar Blondie network of social channels and website, Supercarblondie.com. With 110 million followers to date and growing, Supercar Blondie channels upload daily videos and articles on the rarest vehicles, technology, and luxury. As part of Hirschi’s growing empire co-founded with her husband Nik Hirschi, SB Media Group CEO, Supercar Blondie is launching a new global digital car auction platform called SBX Cars on April 2.

With more than $100 million in consignments confirmed pre-launch, the SBX Cars digital auction platform will go live with several world first exclusives and other phenomenal lots, including the world’s first Mercedes–AMG One and world's first Hyperion XP-1 prototype at public auction. The auction also features a one of three La Ferrari prototypes, Tyde's first hydrofoiling electric glass yacht designed by BMW as well as the Tesla Cybertruck at no reserve. The auction not only features a one of nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadster but also a one of three ever made Lamborghini Veneno Coupe.

SBX Cars is the only platform to specialise in classic cars, hypercars, supercars and special vehicles. Apart from the incredible line up of hypercars, the main highlight for launch is a legendary collection of genuine John Player special racing cars from the Lotus F1 team from the ‘70’s and ‘80’s. The collection includes grand prix cars driven by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis, Ronnie Peterson, Johnny Dumfries and more, as well as the transporters and F1 team leader Colin Chapmans personal airplane the Lotus team used in that period. There’s never been a single collection sale of such incredible Formula One history all at once. On the classic car side, the auction also features cars such as the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, a Lamborghini Miura, a BMW 507, an Aston Martin DB5 and an Isdera 036i spyder.

The quality and size of consignments is an unprecedented world's first for a new auction company and continues Alex Hirschi’s trajectory for breaking through industry norms in the automotive arena.

“For years, collectors and enthusiasts have reached out to us asking where they could buy the extraordinary cars and other vehicles that Supercar Blondie features. Unfortunately, there was no centralized community or platform connecting those buyers and sellers from all over the world. With SBX Cars, we’ve addressed that by providing a global auction site focused on giving our audience the chance to acquire these amazing dream machines from anywhere in the world,” comments SBX Cars Co-Founder Alex Hirschi. “Creating SBX Cars comes as the natural next step for our company in that everything under consignment is something that Supercar Blondie channels regularly cover, ranging from one-of-a-kind prototypes to a Japanese multi-million dollar robot.”

With it's HQ in California, SBX Cars acts as a global marketplace for the world's rarest automobiles and serves as the world’s most exclusive digital auction marketplace for buyers and sellers to conduct the kind of multi-million-dollar transactions previously only reserved for in-person live auction events. On top of that the low industry standard fees are a fraction of the price that in-person auctions would charge.

Unlike high-volume online auction sites, SBX Cars stands out by dedicating itself solely to the very finest luxury consignments. Dedicated to quality over quantity and providing global access, SBX Cars is auctioning only the very best automobiles and other related vehicles while allowing users the opportunity to avoid the exorbitant fees, logistical challenges, and significant time spent traveling to in-person auctions for the global collecting community.

With over 110 million dedicated followers across Supercar Blondie’s myriad socials (Facebook: 56 million, Instagram: 16 million, YouTube: 18 million, TikTok: 18 million, Snapchat: 3 million, Website: 6 million), the new SBX Cars auction site is a natural extension of Supercar Blondie’s incredibly popular content gained from years of experience tracking down the most incredible vehicles on the planet.

In founding SBX Cars, Hirschi quickly recognized that there was nowhere in the international car collecting community where exceptional hypercars and other luxury transportation could be auctioned and exchanged in a convenient and timely way. Many times, sellers and buyers are forced to wait on the traditional auction houses’ schedules for a major auction event that may be several months away on the other side of the world, also requiring complicated automobile transport, time-consuming travel to get there, and an uncertain result. As an alternative, SBX Cars consignors can expect a much timelier live auction date of just a few weeks for their vehicle to become available globally. Sellers and buyers will also have dedicated auction specialists and customer care representatives to guide them through the process. With dedicated teams based in Los Angeles, Dubai, and London, SBX Cars users will have 24/7 end-to-end support for each live auction.

Another advantage SBX Cars sellers will have is the opportunity for their vehicle to be featured by Supercar Blondie ahead of their auction, providing them access to the world’s largest audience of car collectors and enthusiasts. Supercar Blondie channels reach an average of two billion people per month, which will make sure the vehicle is seen by millions before it goes live for auction.

All vehicles consigned for auction will also be featured and promoted on the SBX Cars' website and social channels. SBX Cars auctions will last on average between 7 - 14 days. For each SBX Cars auction, prospective bidders will have the opportunity to view vehicles by video or in-person upon request. As an additional courtesy and benefit, Supercar Blondie’s global network of photographers and videographers will be available to showcase each lot in detail as part of the consignment agreement.

SBX Cars will be overseen by Auction Director Lance Butler. Prior to joining SBX Cars, Butler worked extensively in both traditional and digital auction spaces with a focus on the world’s most exclusive collectible and luxury cars.

“SBX Cars affords the high-end collector community an invaluable tool by way of creating an online network that introduces our clients to a far easier buying and selling process all while accessing one of the world’s largest global audiences by way of Supercar Blondie,” says SBX Cars Auction Director Lance Butler. “SBX Cars will redefine what collectors in the high-end of the marketplace have come to expect when buying and selling cars online. Our focus is in offering the pinnacle of quality paired with convenience and an international focus that caters to enthusiasts all around the world, not just in one market.”

About Supercar Blondie (SB Media Group)

Known as Supercar Blondie (SB) (www.supercarblondie.com), Alexandra "Alex" Mary Hirschi, an Australian national, began her career as a radio host and journalist. Over the last seven years, Alex travelled the globe building strong relationships with collectors, dealers and manufacturers. Today SB Media Group is headquartered in London and owns all media assets, production and publication of Supercar Blondie as well as it's own automotive design studio, SB Design, with headquarters in Prague. The company has 65 full time staff.

