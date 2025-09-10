Dubai, UAE: St. James’s Place (SJP), a FTSE-listed global financial advisory firm with over one million customers and $245 billion in assets under management, has appointed Richard Garfield as Head of Talent Acquisition for the Middle East. The appointment reflects SJP’s continued ambitions for growth in the region and its commitment to building a community of advisers who deliver trusted, relationship-based financial solutions.

Richard brings 18 years of talent acquisition experience across the GCC, Europe and global markets. He joins from RAKBANK, where he led senior executive hiring, and has previously held leadership roles with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Adecco Middle East and Cooper Fitch, building a strong track record in banking and financial services recruitment.

At St. James’s Place, Richard will oversee the end-to-end hiring strategy, strengthen talent pipelines and enhance the candidate experience, working closely with business leaders to align recruitment with the firm’s ambitious growth plans. His focus will be on attracting high calibre professionals who share SJP’s philosophy of integrity, trust and long-term client relationships, further strengthening the firm’s reputation for delivering client-centric financial advisory services in the Middle East.

Speaking on his appointment, Richard Garfield, Head of Talent Acquisition - Middle East at St. James’s Place, said, "I am delighted to be joining St. James’s Place at an exciting time for the business in the region. The Middle East has a deep pool of experienced financial advisers who share SJP’s focus on trusted, long-term client relationships. My priority is to bring the very best of that talent into the firm so that clients across the region continue to benefit from high quality advice and financial planning."

Daniel George, Head of Business - Middle East at St. James’s Place, said: “Richard’s appointment is a clear step in our growth agenda for the Middle East. Our client proposition has developed significantly in recent years, and we offer advisers a platform to build true, long-term value in their businesses, with a clear pathway to realise that value in the future. Richard will help us attract experienced, values-driven advisers who share our commitment to integrity, professionalism and lasting client relationships."

About St. James’s Place Wealth Management, Middle East

St. James’s Place (SJP) is a leading financial advisory group, with offices across the UK, and internationally in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Through its dedicated network of financial advisers – the Partnership – the business provides a highly personal, face-to-face financial advice to individuals, businesses and trusts based on their personal needs and circumstances.

Founded in the UK in 1991, St. James’s Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and presently has more than million clients with funds of over £190 billion. Since its expansion into Asia in 2014, SJP has become one of Asia’s largest wealth management companies serving the local and expatriate communities.