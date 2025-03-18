Dubai, UAE – Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, has appointed Amjad Al Sabbah as Group Vice President for Middle East and Africa, to drive strategic growth of Sprinklr’s platform across the regional markets.

Al Sabbah brings over 20 years of experience in customer experience, business development, and driving commercial growth. Al Sabbah joined Sprinklr in 2018 and has been instrumental in establishing the company's regional footprint and driving digital transformation initiatives in the MEA market. Prior to Sprinklr, Amjad built his foundation at global ad agencies in WPP and Omnicom and then moved to marketing and held leading positions at Sky News Arabia and INTIGRAL (Saudi Telecom's digital arm), among others.

Sprinklr Chief Customer Officer Scott Harvey said: "Sprinklr is experiencing rapid expansion in key growth markets across the Middle East and Africa, and I believe the next few years will be a period of transformative change and automation that will redefine customer interactions. Amjad has been instrumental in driving our growth in the region, and his expertise and industry insight will be essential as we continue to unlock our full potential.”

"Sprinklr is revolutionizing how companies worldwide connect with, support, and understand their customers through digital channels. I’m excited and honored to be a part of this transformative journey and to expand my role within the company. I look forward to continuing our success with Sprinklr's outstanding team and build on the momentum we’ve gained in the region." said Al Sabbah.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,800 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

