Dubai: Consumer electronics leader, Sony Middle East and Africa, has appointed Jobin Joejoe as Managing Director. Recognising his outstanding contribution to its business operations, Jobin will lead the regional teams to advance Sony's global growth strategy and drive overall operational excellence.

Jobin Joejoe’s tenure with Sony spans almost two decades. He joined Sony MEA in 2007, rapidly advancing from Country Sales Manager to Head of Sales, leading brand strategy and exceeding sales targets across the region. He was promoted to Deputy Managing Director in 2022 and has since played an instrumental role in driving growth and innovation across Sony’s consumer tech business in the region.

Takakiyo Fujita, Area Sales Marketing Officer, Sony Asia, Middle East and Africa said: “I am delighted to announce that Jobin will take over the reigns as Managing Director, Sony MEA. Jobin will continue to deliver exceptional results, strengthen our operations and grow the business through his extensive market knowledge and experience of the MEA region. With his proven leadership in fostering high-performing teams, I am confident Jobin will propel Sony to new heights.”

Joejoe is a key business leader in the region. He has been recognised by prestigious awards such as "CEO of the Year" by CEO Middle East magazine and "Forbes' Top Global Meets Local Executives" in 2023.

“Sony MEA has continued to thrive in the region, thanks to our stellar team and valued partners,” said Jobin Joejoe. “I’m incredibly optimistic about the future we are building and look forward to carrying forward Sony’s mission of filling the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.”

About Sony Middle East and Africa:

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centers reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.

