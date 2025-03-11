Dubai, UAE – Sofitel Dubai Downtown has welcomed Claire van’t Hull as its new Rooms Division Manager. Claire brings over a decade of experience in luxury hospitality, with a dynamic leadership approach and a deep commitment to guest satisfaction.

Her journey in hospitality began in 2012 in her home country, South Africa, where she started as a Guest Service Agent. There, she immersed herself in various departments, including Events and Reservations, gaining invaluable experience in guest relations, operations, and service excellence. Her passion for creating memorable guest experiences led her to pursue international opportunities, eventually bringing her to Dubai, a global hub for luxury hospitality.

Her expertise grew when she joined Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City as Front Office Manager, a role that solidified her reputation for exceptional service and operational efficiency. There, she led a dynamic team, overseeing front desk and concierge operations, ensuring seamless guest experiences, and fostering a culture of excellence.

Claire’s career has been defined by her ability to adapt, innovate, and lead with empathy. Leaving her home country at just 20 years old was a defining moment, requiring her to navigate different cultures, service standards, and operational structures. This experience gave her a unique perspective on multicultural leadership and reinforced her ability to inspire teams while delivering world-class hospitality.

She is a firm believer in proactive guest engagement, utilising feedback channels such as social media, guest surveys, and direct interactions to enhance service standards. Her philosophy revolves around creating meaningful connections, exceeding expectations, and ensuring every guest leaves with a memorable experience.

“I am incredibly grateful to be part of such an inspiring and forward-thinking team. From the moment I arrived, I felt welcomed and valued. I look forward to shaping a new era of hospitality excellence alongside my colleagues. The best is yet to come”, Claire enthused.

With Claire at the helm of the Rooms Division, Sofitel Dubai Downtown is poised to strengthen its reputation as a pinnacle of luxury and service excellence, offering guests an unparalleled experience in the heart of Dubai.

For enquiries and bookings, please contact: H7492@sofitel.com

About Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, is an idyllic oasis that blends urban sophistication with authentic luxury French service. It is the only international five-star hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai linked to The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa metro station through an air-conditioned skywalk, with close proximity to Emaar square, Financial Centre, City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena and more. The hotel offers an exceptional setting for business, leisure and exploration within the New and Old Dubai. Blending Arabian hospitality with timeless French service, the hotel sends guests on a voyage into the Sofitel universe. Spanning 31 exquisite floors, 274 luxury rooms, 76 suites, including two-bedroom Downtown Suite, Presidential Suite and Royal Suite in addition to world-class leisure, conference and entertainment facilities including a stunning outdoor infinity pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, the hotel also features seven restaurants bars and lounges taking patrons on a culinary journey from the four corners of the globe. Welcome to the finer side of sophistication where you can step into a world of refined French heritage linked to local culture, elegance and seamless luxury.

