Dubai, UAE - Sofitel Dubai Downtown has appointed Abigail Brown as its new Director of Talent & Culture. Abigail is set to enhance the hotel’s reputation for exceptional service and world-class guest experiences through innovative talent development and a commitment to integrity, bringing nearly a decade of strategic HR leadership in the Middle East and Europe.

Abigail’s journey in hospitality began at Charterhouse Recruitment in Dubai, where she served as a Recruitment Consultant specialising in Interior Design, Architecture, and Hospitality. From June 2012 to February 2015, she honed her skills in sourcing top-tier candidates, managing client relationships, and aligning recruitment strategies with dynamic market needs. This foundational role allowed her to develop an adept understanding of the region’s talent landscape and the importance of creating a positive employment experience.

In March 2015, Abigail joined Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC. Over the course of four and a half years, she rose from Assistant Director of Human Resources at Amwaj Rotana in Dubai to Director of Human Resources at Downtown Rotana in Bahrain. During this period, she supervised teams of up to 12 HR professionals and over 240 colleagues, spearheading initiatives that encompassed policy formation, employee engagement, and competitive compensation structures. Her dedication to fostering a collaborative culture and championing staff well-being left a lasting impact on both properties.

Seeking to broaden her expertise further, Abigail moved on to Viceroy Hotel Group in October 2020 as Pre-Opening Director of Human Resources at Viceroy Kopaonik, Serbia. There, she established robust HR processes to support the hotel’s successful debut, coordinated colleague accommodation from a shell building to a fully furnished residence, and orchestrated learning and development programs aligned with the group’s strategic vision. These achievements demonstrate her talent for adapting to new challenges and delivering seamless pre-opening experiences.

Most recently, Abigail took on the role of People & Culture Manager at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, supporting the rebranding of Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. Overseeing a team of 22 HR professionals and 1,200 colleagues, she introduced comprehensive internal policies, digitalised HR operations, and led a record-breaking engagement survey that reached a 95% satisfaction rate.

Commenting on her new position, Abigail said:

“I’m honored to lead the Talent & Culture strategy at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. My mission is to inspire every colleague to pursue excellence, share my knowledge, and foster a united environment built on trust and collaboration. Together, we will elevate guest experiences and drive the hotel’s continued success.”

In her new capacity, Abigail will direct all aspects of talent management, including recruitment, training, and colleague engagement initiatives. Her appointment reflects Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s enduring commitment to cultivating an empowered workforce and delivering modern French elegance in the heart of Dubai.

