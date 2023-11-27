Dubai : Building upon a remarkable year of exciting new culinary offerings and launches, SLS Dubai is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chef Jarvis Dong as the hotel’s new esteemed Executive Chef, as he is set to elevate the dining experience even further as it enters a new chapter.

Boasting over 16 years of culinary experience and a notable background in hospitality and the luxury landscape, Chef Jarvis has refined his culinary expertise and acumen at a host of esteemed properties in the Middle East and Asia. He began his illustrious career when he set sail internationally to become Commis Chef at Madinat Jumeirah, followed by exemplary roles in China with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in Hangzhou and Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Sanya. Slowly climbing the ranks, Chef Jarvis’ globe-trotting experience also includes senior culinary positions at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Riyadh and Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah.

Prior to his current role, Chef Jarvis led Six Senses Qingcheng Mountain Hotel in Chengdu, China, as Executive Chef, where he oversaw six leading culinary divisions, banquets, and catering. Chef Jarvis Dong's culinary journey has taken him across diverse cuisines and multidisciplinary practices in the kitchen, allowing him to cultivate a unique and dynamic culinary style while seamlessly managing a dedicated team of professionals.

Under his tutelage as SLS Dubai’s Executive Chef, Chef Jarvis will oversee the culinary operations of the hotel's esteemed outlets, such as the newly renovated Carna by Dario Cecchini, Smoke & Mirrors, and exciting new ventures within the property slated to open early next year. Chef Jarvis will also champion the hotel’s sustainability ethos and further cement SLS Dubai as the region’s leading culinary crown jewel.

ABOUT SLS DUBAI HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Located in the Downtown district, the impressive 75-storey tower makes SLS Dubai one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region and comes with incomparable 360-degree views over the city, with unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Developed in collaboration with international architecture firm Aedas, SLS Dubai features 254 expertly designed hotel rooms by acclaimed designer Paul Bishop, 371 residential units and 321 hotel apartments. In true SLS fashion, contemporary art, unique characteristics, sleek accents and exceptional fittings are featured throughout. The opulent Sky Lobby sits on the 71st floor with the region’s highest two infinity pools set on the 75th floor and the signature luxe Ciel Spa on the 69th, all offering coveted views of the city.

Recognized among the Top 20 Hotels in the Middle East by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023, SLS Dubai sets the bar as a world-renowned must-visit destination in the region and beyond.