Gagan Arora brings over 18 years of experience in strategy and management consulting, with a specialized focus on pricing strategy. His extensive background includes providing strategic advice to leading private companies and public entities across the GCC.

Commenting on his appointment, Arora said, “I am thrilled to join Simon-Kucher and look forward to enhancing our presence as a leading management consultancy in the Middle East. I am committed to delivering impactful work and helping our clients achieve sustainable growth.”

Arora is also a trusted advisor to senior executives on digital transformation and advanced analytics topics. His proven track record includes successfully managing large-scale digital transformations across Europe and the Middle East. Prior to joining Simon-Kucher, Arora held strategy roles at Bain & Company in the Middle East and Boston Consulting Group in the United Kingdom. A British national, Arora relocated from London to Dubai in 2022.

Lovrenc Kessler, Partner and Managing Director GCC at Simon-Kucher, added, “We are delighted to welcome Gagan Arora to our team. His expertise will significantly bolster our Consumer sector growth strategy in the Middle East. The GCC region is crucial to our strategy, and we are committed to further strengthening our presence and impact here.”

With Arora’s appointment, Simon-Kucher underscores its dedication to expanding its footprint in the GCC, enhancing its ability to offer tailored, high-quality consulting services in this dynamic and strategically important market.

