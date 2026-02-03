SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today the appointment of Hatim Alfawaz as Head of Fixed Income.

Mr. Alfawaz brings 18 years of experience primarily in asset management, with deep expertise in equities, fixed income and money market portfolio management. He has held senior roles with leading investment managers in Saudi Arabia and holds a Master’s degree from the Florida Institute of Technology.

In his new role, Mr. Alfawaz will lead SICO Capital’s fixed income activities and work closely with clients and investment teams across the Kingdom.

“We are delighted to welcome Hatim to the SICO Capital team” said Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital. “Hatim’s deep expertise will be essential as he oversees our Money Market and Fixed Income business. As part of our long-term strategy in Saudi Arabia, SICO Capital continues to invest in senior talent and infrastructure, ensuring we continue to provide our investors with sophisticated and diversified investment solutions and financial services.”

Hatim Alfawaz said: “I am honored to join SICO Capital at a time when fixed income is becoming an increasingly vital component of regional investment portfolios. I am eager to build upon SICO Capital’s strong foundation, leveraging our technical expertise to enhance our fixed income capabilities and provide our clients with the specialized investment solutions they require.”

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 100 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G (previously under Muscat Capital). Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.6 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2025G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8 bn in assets under management (AUM).

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com