Dubai, UAE – Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai’s first-ever resort on Jumeirah Beach, is proud to announce the return of Mohamed El Aghoury as the Multi-Property General Manager. As an iconic destination with a rich 28-year history, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has been a cherished retreat for guests from around the world who return year after year, drawn to its welcoming atmosphere and timeless charm.

El Aghoury is no stranger to Sheraton JBR, having previously managed the property. With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, he has built a remarkable career across the Middle East and internationally, holding leadership positions at prestigious hotels in Dubai, Egypt, and the Maldives. El Aghoury’s expertise spans hospitality management, food and beverage operations, and property rebranding. His leadership was instrumental at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, where he drove strategic initiatives that significantly increased occupancy and revenue. He is a highly awarded leader, recognized for his excellence in hospitality management and dedication to guest satisfaction.

Reflecting on his return, El Aghoury expressed, “Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has always held a special place in my heart, not just for our guests but for me personally. The spirit of this resort and the connections forged here over the years are truly unique. I am deeply honored to return and to be part of this exciting new chapter. The resort has undergone a beautiful renovation, presenting a fresh, modern, and elegant aesthetic that perfectly complements its stunning beachfront setting.

I am thrilled to introduce key Sheraton brand elements, including booths, studios, and &More by Sheraton, along with our new restaurant, Seafield Mediterranean Eatery. These enhancements are designed to elevate our guests' experiences and provide new opportunities for connection and enjoyment. Furthermore, we are excited to launch Gatherings by Sheraton, aimed at bringing communities together and creating memorable moments for both our guests and the local community. I eagerly anticipate working with our exceptional team to uphold Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort’s longstanding tradition of excellence as we embrace this new era together.”

In addition to overseeing Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, El Aghoury will extend his leadership to Aloft Palm Jumeirah, bringing his expertise and vision to ensure the vibrant, distinct offerings that Aloft is known for.

For more information, please contact call +971 04 315 3900 or visit website

About Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers a welcoming beachfront escape in the heart of Dubai. As part of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, which spans nearly 430 properties across 70 countries, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort continues its legacy of creating a sense of belonging for travelers from around the globe.

Known for its superb relaxation and leisure facilities, the resort is set amidst 10,000 square meters of landscaped gardens shaded by palm trees. It features 256 spacious rooms and suites that provide stunning views of either the sea or The Walk. The resort embodies the brand’s transformation, with thoughtfully redesigned public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and vibrant dining options, making it an ideal destination for both international guests and locals. Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort also offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including water sports, Spa, a kids’ club, and multiple sports facilities, ensuring a diverse array of leisure options for families.

As the first hotel built in the JBR area, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has set the benchmark for hospitality along Dubai’s iconic shoreline for over two decades. As JBR has evolved, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has remained a cornerstone of the community, offering unmatched service, cherished moments, and the warmth of a familiar getaway.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.