UAE– OSN, the leading TV entertainment company for premium content in the region, has announced that Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah will be departing from the company's board to assume her new role as the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States of America.

Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah has been a valuable member of OSN's board, serving as the Vice-Chairwoman since May 2022 and bringing extensive leadership experience to the company. Her contributions, including spearheading a number of projects and strategic initiatives, have played an instrumental role in OSN's growth.

Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah succeeds Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as the new ambassador. OSN expresses gratitude to Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah’s contributions and wishes her continued success in her new position.

Chairperson Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, and the OSN Board expresses gratitude and thanks for her contributions and wishes her continued success in her new position.

