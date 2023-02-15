Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan has joined Swiss non-profit HAQQ Association as Advisor, to support worldwide rollout of Shariah-compliant, ethics-first digital money Islamic Coin (ISLM). This will add weight to the already formidable Advisory Board at Islamic Coin that includes Ruling Family members from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

UAE Naval Chief Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan has joined the Swiss non-profit HAQQ Association in support of Islamic Coin as a private individual, but his professionalism and influence in the region are well known and respected. He is a military hero in the United Arab Emirates. Since taking the helm of the country’s Navy, he has built up combat readiness, professional standards as well as advanced weaponry. In the armed forces since 1989, he has completed his basic training at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, the Staff Officers Course in the US, and later gained a Master’s of Military Science degree from the U.S. Naval War College. Rear Adm. Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan holds the Distinguished Long Service Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal for the Unification of the Armed Forces, the Kuwait Liberation Medal and the French National Order of Merit. French president Emmanuel Macron has awarded Rear Adm. Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, France’s Order of the Legion of Honour.

Supporting the rollout via the Swiss-based non-profit, he will be working together with other influential Advisors, including Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum.

“I look forward to working together on building Islamic Coin, and bringing digital money that actually gives back, to the Muslim world and beyond,” commented Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

After securing a record-breaking $200M from private investors, the Islamic Coin team has focused on 1.1 billion Muslim internet users worldwide as well as millions of others that support ethics-first financial services. ISLM has been receiving support from top figures in traditional and Islamic finance. Islamic Coin’s Executive Board includes Hussein Al Meeza, an award-winning banker with over 45 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance and insurance sectors, one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank - the first fully fledged Islamic Bank in the world. The Executive Board also features Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former Assistant Director of the Finance Division, and Assistant Director of the Internal Audit Division of the Central Bank of the UAE. Greg Gigliotti, CEO, Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner of Xtellus Advisors has also recently joined the initiative. Gigliotti is a respected fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions, who has managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

Islamic Coin’s Shariah Board is led by Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognized by Bloomberg as 'The Gatekeeper' of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products. Sheikh Yaquby sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance including HSBC, Lloyds TSB and Barclays; France’s BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.

Islamic Coin’s community has recently broken the 100,000 threshold and is anxiously awaiting listings on leading Exchanges under the ISLM ticker.

