Pioneering marketing agency YAAP, geared toward expansion and growth in the GCC region, has inducted seasoned diplomat and business strategist His Excellency Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna to its advisory board

Dubai, UAE: YAAP, a new-age specialized content and influencer marketing company, today announced that His Excellency Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna has joined its advisory board. Former UAE Ambassador to India, Dr AlBanna, will have hands-on involvement in YAAP’s key strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion in the GCC region.

The addition of a seasoned diplomat of Dr AlBanna’s calibre to the advisory board reflects YAAP's ambitious growth vision. “We are elated to induct His Excellency Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna to the advisory board of YAAP. This development coincides with a juncture marked by strategic expansion, sustainable scaling, key appointments, and continued product/service excellence at the company, in the context of the GCC region. Dr AlBanna’s wisdom will go a long way in empowering us to realize our aspirations, as well as stay rooted in shared values and business ethos,” expressed Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP.

Dr AlBanna is well-known for his contributions to the public sector, where he led key teams and departments in organizations and apex bodies such as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dubai Quality Group, and Dubai Rent Committee. His Excellency subsequently became a member of multiple, reputable professional associations, including a stint as an advisor for the Dubai Expo. His exemplary work in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly as the Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to India, continues to define his reputation in the region.

His Excellency’s intersectional experience, owing to his ambassadorship and other diplomatic roles, also complements YAAP’s operational purview which includes India and the GCC region. In a career spanning over four decades, Dr AlBanna has left a lasting legacy on multiple organizations and initiatives by negotiating and striking landmark deals, helming successful strategies, and orchestrating pathbreaking agreements. His business acumen will benefit YAAP tremendously as it explores more investments in the region and expands its footprint beyond Dubai.

“YAAP is well-equipped technologically and strategically, capable of capitalizing on the many emerging opportunities in the region. Its blueprint for growth and expansion in the Middle East is promising, characterized by value creation, technology adoption, customer-centricity, and an alignment with the governmental vision of all-around socioeconomic prosperity — factors that deeply resonate with me and my business philosophy,” commented H.E. Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna.

YAAP recently onboarded Nandita Saggu and Sadia Akhter as Partners and joined hands with leading US-based influencer marketing agency Tagger Media. The high-profile additions and partnerships were preceded by the acquisition of Crayons Communications, a reputable advertising agency in the Middle East, and an impressive top-line growth of 97% and a 5X jump in profitability for FY21-22. YAAP’s portfolio includes esteemed clients such as Coca-Cola, Visit Dubai, Lufthansa, RuPay, American Express, Disney, Amazon, and Square Enix.

-Ends-

About YAAP:

YAAP is a new-age, specialized content & influencer marketing company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver high-quality creative solutions. YAAP has a presence across the Middle East, India & Singapore and has worked with the likes of Visit Dubai, Sadia, Disney Games, Dell, Apple, Lufthansa, Amex & many more. As part of an exclusive partnership, YAAP facilitated US-based Tagger Media’s expansion into the Middle East and India.

For more details on YAAP: https://yaap.in/

For more information or interviews please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com