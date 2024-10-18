DUBAI – Dubai Studio City, the Middle East’s leading hub for content creation, reported over 11.5% year-on-year growth in its creative talent community during the first half of 2024.

Dubai Studio City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant sector-specific business districts across Dubai, is showcasing the growing footprint of its ecosystem’s global talent in its ecosystem as a Platinum Partner of the Broadcast India show, held on 17th-19th October in Mumbai.

Indian talent at Dubai Studio City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Production City, which together form TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, is active in sectors ranging from film, TV, and radio production to advertising and media support services.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Studio City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group, said, “International companies and talent are leveraging our ecosystem to ideate, produce, and innovate content to serve these new audience needs.

The city serves as a gateway to diverse audiences, empowering talent with initiatives such as the Golden Visa programme that has drawn notable Indian cinematic and creative personalities in recent years.

Dubai Studio City’s attractiveness to content creators is bolstered by its strategic alignment with the Dubai Film and TV Commission, which, from its base in the district, supports an array of content production activities to offer seamless shooting experiences to producers, film crews, and filmmakers.

Dubai Studio City offers a strategic bridge to link Indian creatives with global audiences, with more than 358,000 minutes of original content recorded across its Sound Stages – among the region’s largest facilities of their kind – and the in5 Media start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, during 198 calendar days’ worth of shoots and recording sessions.

Home to more than 3,500 local, regional, and international customers and over 38,000 creative professionals, the Media Cluster also nurtures future-focused storytellers through in5 Media, the industry-dedicated vertical of TECOM Group’s start-up and entrepreneurship incubator in5.