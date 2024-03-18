Saudi Arabia’s former Ministry of Health National Stroke Lead, Dr. Fahmi Al-Senani MBBS, MHA, MSc is joining the Advisory Board of Scottish-based healthcare consultancy Health System Intelligence Limited (HSi).

Past Director for Model of Care - Center of Excellence at the Health Holding Company in Riyadh, Consultant Interventional Vascular Neurologist, Al-Senani joins HSi with 31 years of clinical experience and an in-depth knowledge of the healthcare infrastructure in both private and public sectors internationally.

HSi is a specialist international healthcare management consultancy with complete knowledge of Population Health demand and consequent capacity required for Assets and Infrastructure, Workforce and Finance (including Pricing, Costing, Supply Chain, Facilities Management, IT), Healthcare Financing and Health Insurance via an online artificial intelligence (AI) system customisable to user preference.

Mark Gordon, HSi CEO - and former colleague of Al-Senani at King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh - said of this addition to the Board: “Dr. Al-Senani will be a highly valued member of our team. HSi already has vast experience of working in the Middle East but his knowledge and contribution to our operational development will be unparalleled”.

Oxford graduate Dr. Al-Senani said of this appointment: “I’m extremely pleased to be joining HSi at such an exciting time. Working with an organisation who are looking to revolutionise healthcare in such a unique way will be very fulfilling both personally and professionally”.

About Health System Intelligence Limited

Health System Intelligence Limited is a company registered in Scotland (company number 671200) and provides innovative digital and leadership healthcare consultancy services for international clients.

HSi accelerates delivery of specific outputs due to the use of HSi Insight™ to provide knowledge leadership with advanced knowledge and capability.

HSi Insight™ demonstrates integrated demand and capacity at every potential population level, summarising capacity impact of specific population health disease prevalence and incidence at sub-specialty levels. It does not require data from the user. It highlights demand for primary care, acute clinical specialties, mental health, long term care and rehabilitation, and full details of assets and infrastructure, workforce, and financial capacity requirement.

It is fully customizable to the user preferences and is fully secure.

HSi provides 3 main solutions:

HSi Insight™ is an online artificial intelligence (AI) system customizable to User preference. If the user is fully digitized it will machine learn through API link to its current outputs and provide benchmark versus the optimized projections.

It is fully customizable to the user preferences and is SSL secured. If the user is fully digitized it will machine learn through API link to its current outputs and provide benchmark versus the optimized projections.

HSi Insight covers national, regional, local system and specific facilities (and groups of facilities), and is globally applicable.

HSi Insight is tailor-made to each local area through Population, Prevalence, Patient risk stratification, Pay Costs, Procurement costs, Policies, and Procedures.

HSi Insight drives Solutions 2 and 3.

HSi Insight is licensed on an annualised basis.

Data Analytics

HSi can provide specific healthcare data analytics on any subject matter utilising HSi Insight.

Intervention

HSi deploys teams to support clients in a range of matters including Operational Improvement, Financial Integration and Improvement, Workforce Strategy and Planning, Costing coding and pricing, IT integration and many other specific works.

About Dr. Fahmi Al-Senani

Dr. Fahmi M. Al-Senani MBBS, MHA, MSc is the previous Chairman of Neurology, Stroke Program Director, and Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs at King Fahad Medical City, Saudi Arabia. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Neurology and Vascular Neurology. He completed his MBBS in King Saud University. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia followed by a residency in Neurology at Georgetown University. Washington DC. He completed a vascular neurology fellowship at University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston, Texas and interventional neuroradiology fellowship at Oxford University – John Radcliffe Hospital. Oxford, United Kingdom. He also received a Master of Science degree in Interventional Neuroradiology in 2008. He holds a masters in Health Administration from Washington University St. Louis.

He has authored numerous book chapters and peer reviewed manuscripts in prestigious journals including Annals of Epidemiology, IEEE Trans Biomed Eng, Neurosciences, Saudi Medical Journal, American Journal of Epidemiology, Resuscitation, Stroke, and Lancet Neurology.

He has been an invited speaker at various national and international forums.