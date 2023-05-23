DUBAI, UAE – Kodak Alaris is delighted to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sarah Jones, Global Demand Generation Manager at Kodak Alaris, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

Sarah’s leads all North American demand generation activities such as digital advertising, lead management, regional campaign implementation and tradeshow strategies, while setting best practices globally for localized demand gen programs. She has re-focused priorities and corresponding demand generation strategies to extend beyond end-user campaigns and placed greater weight on partner campaign plans to support the channel community in their own marketing activities. In addition, she has led initiatives across several key pillars in the demand generation strategy to advance the channel business over the past year.

Sue Rodeman, Vice President of Global Marketing said: “This recognition is extremely well-deserved. Sarah is well-respected across the business and leads a highly motivated and strong performing team. Her commitment to excellence in driving demand, enabling stronger collaboration with partners and elevating brand awareness through new segments of growth for our channel is unparalleled. The results speak for themselves. At the close of the current fiscal year, demand generation strategies have exceeded planned pipeline goals for our channel business and lead generation is up 47%.”

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, and they are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

