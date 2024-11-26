Cairo, Egypt: Sanofi announced the appointment of Adrien Delamare-Deboutteville as General Manager Pharma for Africa and Managing Director for Sanofi Egypt. Adrien has been leading Sanofi's operations in the region following his appointment as head of Africa in February 2024. In his new role, he will continue to oversee Sanofi’s strategic direction and operations across the continent, driving growth, innovation, and the company’s commitment to further advancing its purpose of chasing the miracles of science to improve people’s lives with the support of a diversified and motivated team.

Adrien’s leadership will be instrumental in Egypt in addressing healthcare challenges and opportunities and across Africa. His main objectives will include enhancing patient access to innovative treatments, emphasizing sustainable growth, and expanding access to healthcare solutions that benefit communities across the region, further strengthening Sanofi’s impact in Africa.

Adrien began his career in 2006, gaining experience and expertise across various sectors and multinational companies, including General Electric Healthcare (Paris and London), and Price Waterhouse Coopers (Luxembourg, New York, and Chicago).

With over 11 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Adrien joined Sanofi in 2013, where he held multiple roles in internal audit, business support, and strategic marketing for the Africa, Middle East, Eurasia, and Southeast Asia regions.

In 2020, he was appointed as the Country Lead of Sanofi Ukraine based in Kyiv while also overseeing a portfolio of activities for Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic.In January 2023, Adrien moved to Casablanca to become the Country Lead of Sanofi Morocco and also responsible for Sanofi's general pharmaceutical activities in Tunisia and Libya.

He brings a wealth of expertise in business development, strategic management, market expansion & has a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence while navigating complex crises and volatile environment.

Adrien, together with his wife and three children, have been based in Egypt since August 2024, immersing themselves in the rich culture and vibrant moments of Egyptian life.