Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Salik PJSC, during its first Board meeting chaired by HE Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Council, approved the appointment of Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad as Chief Executive Officer effective 6 July 2022.

Ibrahim has spent the last nine years as the Commercial and Investment Director at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai. He brings more than twenty years industry experience to the role including expertise in Public Private Partnerships, commercial transformation and investment strategy. Prior to joining the RTA in 2013 he held roles at Mubadala, Sama Dubai and Dubai Municipality.

Commenting on the appointment His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said: “I am delighted to announce that Ibrahim Al Haddad will be Salik’s first CEO. He has the strong management skills and strategic insights that will be invaluable for the next phase of Salik’s evolution. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Ibrahim to Salik and I wish him all the best.”

Ibrahim Al-Haddad thanked the Board of Directors for their confidence and said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the company's executive management. I am confident that great opportunities lie ahead and am truly excited about both the role and Salik’s future. I look forward to working with the Board, our employees, customers and our many partners to seize those opportunities and to contribute to the realization of Dubai's ambitious vision of enhancing the quality of its road network.”

On 15 June 2022 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (12) of 2022 establishing Salik as a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC). On the 29 June 2022 His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai issued Resolution No. (34) of 2022 appointing members of the Board of Directors of Salik PJSC chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer.

Members of the Board include: Abdulmohsen Ibrahim Abdulrahman, the Vice Chairman; Maitha bin Uday; Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb; Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad; Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi; and Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi.

Salik PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. (12) of 2022. Managing Dubai’s road toll system, which has been operating since 2007, Salik offers seamless connectivity between the emirate’s main roads. Salik operates under a 49-year concession agreement with the RTA as a strategic partner, and with its proven 15-year track record of seamless and sustainable mobility, has been a key factor in facilitating Dubai’s road network development.

