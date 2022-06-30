The Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced the appointment of Yasser Ali Al-Barrak as Chief Executive Officer of Corporate and Institutional Banking, effective July 1, 2022.

Yasser Al-Barrak was appointed to lead Corporate and Institutional banking at SABB, owing to his expertise and practical experience in the banking industry in the Kingdom spanning more than 18 years. Yasser joined SABB in 2012 and has held many leadership positions, the most recent being General Manager of Global Corporate and Institutional Banking since May 2019, and Co-Head of Global Banking from 2017 to 2019. Yasser also served as Head of the Public Sector from 2013 to 2017.

On this occasion, Mr. Tony Cripps, Managing Director & CEO of SABB, commented: "The appointment of Yasser is a testament to the success of career growth plans at SABB, which is a major player in managing our most valuable assets, our people."

"Yasser will play a pivotal role in the implementation of our strategy and will help in maintaining our leading banking position and experience for our clients contributing to achieving sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom," he added.

Yasser possesses strong leadership skills as well as an in-depth understanding of the corporate and institutional banking sectors. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems. He is a board member of Alawwal Invest Company, as well as the SABB Takaful Company's Board of Directors.

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution licensed by and operating under SAMA supervision and control. SABB was established in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company. Since its foundation, SABB has maintained a strategic partnership with HSBC Group.

SABB offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion.