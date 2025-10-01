Dubai, UAE – RUCKUS Networks has announced Graeme Kane has joined the company to lead EMEA Vertical Markets (Hospitality/MDU/LPV), with a heightened focus for the MEA region.

Graeme will be based in Dubai, UAE—where he has lived since 2007—bringing over 25 years of B2B enterprise technology experience, including 18 years dedicated to the hospitality sector. His expertise spans global account management, strategic planning, transformational mapping, relationship development, and channel go-to-market execution.

This appointment comes at a time of growth for RUCKUS Networks, as the Middle East and Africa are being unified under a single strategic focus. The MEA region is now recognized as one cohesive growth engine, with shared opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets and key African economies. This alignment reflects RUCKUS Networks’ commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions across vertical markets in the region.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, stands out as a cornerstone of RUCKUS Network’s strategy in the region. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative is driving transformative investment in digital infrastructure, smart cities, and innovation ecosystems. RUCKUS Networks has the solutions to support this national transformation, and is reinforcing its presence and readiness to enable the region’s evolving connectivity needs with the announcement of this strategic team addition.

“I’m thrilled to join RUCKUS Networks at such a dynamic time,” said Graeme Kane. “The Middle East is a region of incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to help drive innovation and deliver transformative connectivity experiences. RUCKUS is uniquely positioned to lead in this space, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

“Graeme’s appointment underscores our commitment to helping customers in the Middle East achieve their business outcomes through world-class connectivity,” said Zain Ahmed, SVP, WW RUCKUS Sales. “By aligning our expertise with the region’s digital transformation priorities, we will accelerate growth for our customers, partners, and RUCKUS alike.”

