​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, has announced the appointment of Kimberley Schöps as Director of Pre-Opening Operations and Housekeeping.

In her new role, Schöps will be responsible for developing and implementing pre-opening strategies, housekeeping management, and ensuring quality control and guest satisfaction. She will oversee a team of 70 employees across Rotana’s existing and growing pipeline of properties in the region and beyond. Her responsibilities collectively contribute to the successful pre-opening of new properties and ensuring the effective management of housekeeping operations, both crucial aspects in maintaining Rotana’s award-winning standards of service in the hospitality industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddy Tannous, COO of Rotana, said: “Kimberley’s tenure in the hospitality sector brings abundant experience and expertise to this significant role. Her skillful oversight of housekeeping departments and pre-opening operations has ensured high standards and a seamless guest experience. I am confident that her contribution will be instrumental in upholding Rotana's revered reputation for customer excellence in the industry.”

With over a decade of expertise in Middle Eastern hospitality, the German national has held diverse positions, including the past seven years within Rotana properties. Most recently, she served as the Director of Front Office at Amwaj Rotana, Dubai, overseeing several departments including front office, recreation and housekeeping. Schöps brings a comprehensive understanding of pre-opening operations and housekeeping garnered through years of hands-on experience across reputed establishments.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Director of Pre-Opening Operations and Housekeeping for Rotana, a homegrown brand that is truly committed to offering guests the highest levels of care and comfort. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the success of our pre-opening initiatives. Together, we will set new standards and continue to create ‘Treasured Time’ for Rotana guests across the world,” added Schöps.

Rotana currently operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Its portfolio currently spans 19,602 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

