Doha, Qatar: Banana Island Resort by Anantara is delighted to announce the appointment of Roberto Simone as its new General Manager, effective July 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years in Hospitality Management, Simone brings a wealth of experience and a proven commitment to excellence to his new position.

Simone transitions to his new role in Doha from his most recent tenure as General Manager at Anantara Peace Haven Resort, Tangalle in Sri Lanka. Previous roles for Simone include an impressive record as Area Country Manager for East Africa, where he managed a cluster of resorts for a renowned global brand. His hospitality experience spans four continents, enhancing his ability to navigate and thrive in diverse hospitality markets. Simone’s career history with prestigious brands such as Kempinski, Marriott, and Silversea has endowed him with a broad perspective and the adaptability to lead effectively in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Simone holds an MBA in Global Finance from Durham University and has earned certifications in Hotel and Real Estate Investment and Asset Management from Cornell University and NYU Stern School of Business. His strong academic background, coupled with his operational expertise, provides him with a profound understanding of market dynamics and customer preferences, both in emerging and mature regions.

“We’re excited to welcome Roberto Simone as the new General Manager of Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara. His comprehensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and outstanding track record as a leader will be instrumental in guiding the island property to even greater success over the coming years.” says Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Africa and India for Minor Hotels.

Roberto Simone's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara. His leadership is expected to drive the resort's continued success and enhance its reputation as an exclusive luxury destination in Doha.

Featuring an 800-metre golden beach, Banana Island Resort Doha delivers world-class resort hospitality, infused with the spirit of Qatar. The resort blends originality with contemporary luxury while respecting local customs, making it an ideal destination for regional travellers.

In addition to over water villas and the inner villas that offer the highest level of privacy, as well as luxury rooms and suites, Banana Island Resort Doha boasts of a selection of six restaurants that enrich guests' senses, as well as an expansive collection of family recreation and amusement facilities.

