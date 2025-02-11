Francesca Diletta Sernagiotto joins as PR, Marketing & Logistics Manager for MENA

(Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RM Sotheby’s, the global leader in collector car auctions, is pleased to announce two key appointments in its Middle East and Africa (MENA) operations. The expansion in the region sees Duccio Lopresto appointed as Managing Director for the MENA region, and Francesca Diletta Sernagiotto has joined as PR, Marketing & Logistics Manager for the region.

Duccio Lopresto: Managing Director, MENA

Duccio Lopresto has relocated to Dubai to assume the role of Managing

Director for the MENA region. Duccio joined RM Sotheby’s in 2021 as Director of Business Development in London bringing a wealth of experience in the luxury automotive market and international high-profile relationships to the business. Before joining RM Sotheby’s, he worked with Kaiser Partners Wealth Advisors in Switzerland and Lamborghini Spa in Bologna, Italy, where he developed strategic skills and strong relationships within the high-net-worth and classic car collector communities.

A passionate enthusiast of classic cars, Duccio carries forward his family’s dedication to collecting and is committed to driving RM Sotheby’s growth across this new market. His extensive background in business strategy, international markets and the automotive sector, will be invaluable as the company continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA market.

Commenting on his new role, Duccio Lopresto said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be leading RM Sotheby’s expansion in the MENA region, one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving markets for luxury and collector cars. The region’s passion for high-performance automobiles is unparalleled, and RM Sotheby’s is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this unique moment in time. I look forward to developing our connections with collectors, partners and the wider community, offering them not just an auction and private sales experience but long-term relationships built on trust, expertise, and passion. The future is incredibly bright for RM Sotheby’s here, and I’m proud to be at the helm of this next chapter.”

Francesca Diletta Sernagiotto: PR, Marketing & Logistics Manager, MENA

Francesca Diletta Sernagiotto has joined RM Sotheby’s as PR, Marketing & Logistics Manager for the MENA region. Francesca brings a strong background in luxury branding and communications, having worked with top-tier companies such as Kering, Karla Otto, and Hearst in London. Her expertise spans public relations, marketing strategy, and logistics management, all of which will be crucial in enhancing RM Sotheby’s presence and engagement across the MENA region.

Francesca’s experience in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors, combined with her deep understanding of the regional market, will play a key role in strengthening RM Sotheby’s relationships with clients, collectors, and partners. Her work will focus on elevating the company’s brand presence, coordinating high-profile events, and ensuring seamless auction logistics in the region.

Peter Haynes, Marketing & Business Development Director, EMEA said: “We are delighted to have Francesca working within our team. She has excellent experience in the luxury media sector and her appointment in the MENA region will allow is to build a stronger presense in what is a priority market for the business.”

Strengthening RM Sotheby’s Presence in MENA

These new appointments highlight RM Sotheby’s ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East and Africa. The growing passion for luxury and collector cars in the region presents an exciting opportunity, and the company is focused on bringing local expertise to serve its expanding clientele.

With these new team members, RM Sotheby’s is well-positioned to enhance its service offering and continue building strong relationships with collectors in the region. The MENA region is poised to play an increasingly important role in RM Sotheby’s global operations, and these appointments reinforce the company’s dedication to excellence and growth in the market.