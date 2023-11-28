Ras Al Khaimah: - Rixos Bab Al Bahr, the ultra-all-inclusive family resort, announces the appointment of Mr. Bireswar Das as the new Director of Finance, effective immediately. Reporting directly to Mr. Ahmed Elnawawy, General Manager, Das is set to play a pivotal role in the finance department of the renowned beach resort nestled between the waters of Al Marjan Islands, Ras Al Khaimah.

In his new capacity as Director of Finance at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Das will assume complete accountability and responsibility for the Finance Department. His mandate includes ensuring the successful delivery of all performance objectives and hotel initiatives while supporting the implementation of the strategic business plan in alignment with the company's expectations.

With a career spanning over two decades, Das brings a wealth of experience from leading finance departments at globally recognised brands such as Emirates Airlines, Taj Hotels, Shangri-La Group, Traders Hotel, and Five Hotels & Resorts.

His extensive knowledge, proven track record, and experience in the finance sector make him an invaluable addition to the Rixos Bab Al Bahr team. He also holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Calcutta, India, along with advanced IT proficiencies.

Welcoming Mr. Bireswar Das as the new Director of Finance, Mr. Ahmed Elnawawy, General Manager at Rixos Bab Al Bahr stated, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Bireswar onboard at Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Mr. Das's exceptional financial acumen and extensive experience make him the perfect fit for this crucial role. With his strategic mindset and proven ability to drive financial performance, we are confident that Mr. Das will further strengthen our financial operations and drive sustainable growth for Rixos Bab Al Bahr."

His most recent role was as the Cluster Finance Manager at Jumeirah Beach Hotels LLC, overseeing prestigious properties like Burj al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Wild Wadi Waterpark, where he facilitated automating processes, resulting in a paperless environment and reducing repetitive tasks at Jumeirah Hotels.

ABOUT RIXOS BAB AL BAHR

Situated on the pristine white sands on the peaceful Marjan Island of Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Bab Al Bahr has a beautiful beach, stylish accommodations, upscale restaurants, breath-taking views and all the amenities you would expect from a five-star beach resort in the United Arab Emirates. A resort with a difference, at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, guests can indulge in a variety of restaurants at no additional cost. With few exceptions, everything is inclusive from the kaleidoscope of cuisine in Seven Heights and the delicious selection of unlimited beverages in See & Sea, Mojito Lounge, to a diverse choice of entertainment including nightly kids shows, dance shows, live bands, kids club, spa, Exclusive Sports Club with daily fitness classes and recreational activities. Five delectable a la carte restaurants, including a steakhouse and a seafood restaurant, offer a diverse dining experience. The Rixos Bab Al Bahr is located 25 kilometers from Ras Al Khaimah City, 80 kilometers from Dubai City, 85 kilometres from Deira City and 70 kilometers from Dubai International Airport.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

ABOUT ALL INCLUSIVE COLLECTION

ALL Inclusive Collection brings together the best resorts from leading global brands, reimagining the all-inclusive experience to offer luxury havens of escapism and entertainment. Launched in 2023, ALL Inclusive Collection is a digital platform allowing guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts worldwide. allinclusive-collection.com brings together over 30 resorts from globally renowned brands, including Rixos, SO/ and Swissôtel, with plans to expand to over 50 resorts in the next three years, from leading brands including Hyde, Mondrian, SLS, and Fairmont.

ALL Inclusive Collection builds on the success of Rixos, a leader in the all-inclusive market, challenging the historical perception of all-inclusive by creating a premium experience with exceptional and varied culinary destinations and high-quality entertainment. The “all-inclusive, all-exclusive” concept by Rixos forms the foundations of the ALL Inclusive Collection’s experience pillars, which help to ensure that each resort delivers an exceptional quality experience every time. All aspects of a guest’s stay, from food and drink to activities and entertainment, are included in the booking price - a key differentiator from others in the market. ALL Inclusive Collection is from Ennismore, a global leader in lifestyle hospitality; Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. www.allinclusive-collection.com .