Ras Al Khaimah: Rixos Bab Al Bahr has announced Lizan Gray is the new Marketing Manager of its Ultra-All Inclusive, five-star resort in Ras Al Khaimah.

With nearly a decade of marketing and communications experience, Gray will oversee the operations of Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s marketing department with an immediate tie in to sales. Reporting directly to Horst Walther-Jones, the General Manager at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Gray has been tasked with repositioning the resort as an award-winning family destination and elevating the guest experience through innovative new offerings and services. In addition, she will actively promote the property to the European, UK, CIS and GCC markets as an affordable way to experience luxury. Gray will also be supporting the resort’s CSR initiatives, finding new and innovative ways to give back to the community.

Walther-Jones commented: “We were delighted with Lizan’s in-depth knowledge of the media landscape and quick grasp of hotel operations, so her appointment was very easy for us. Our property has 715 keys and brand-new leadership under Aldar. With multiple upgrades and exciting expansion plans in the framework, we are delighted to have Lizan at the helm of communicating these changes and driving our marketing initiatives.”

Gray has extensive experience in the United Arab Emirates, having worked with numerous high-profile companies and individuals during her tenure in the country. In her last role, Gray was an Account Manager for A Communications, a 360-degree marketing agency, where she managed numerous hospitality clients across the Middle East region, as well as high-level foreign ministries from Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Prior to that, Gray was an Editorial And Events Coordinator at Forbes Middle East and talent manager at Curveball Events and Talent Management, where she worked closely with popular radio presenter, Kris Fade. In 2015, she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Communications Management from the University of Pretoria.

Gray added: “Rixos Bab Al Bahr is already a well-oiled machine when it comes to marketing, with a range of exciting offerings and activities available to guests. Our iconic property is truly the ultimate destination in Ras Al Khaimah and I am looking forward to strategically expanding our presence both regionally and internationally.”

