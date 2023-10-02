Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East (RME), the Bahrain-based regional office of leading European aluminium solutions provider Reynaers Aluminium, has recently received Mr Bert Geerinckx, the newly appointed Group CEO of Reynaers Aluminium, at its headquarters in Bahrain.

Receiving Mr Geerinckx was Mr Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of RME, who congratulated him on the new appointment, wishing him success in his future tasks as the new Group CEO.

During the visit, Mr Geerinckx was briefed about the Company’s operations, activities and projects across the Middle East region; one of Reynaers Aluminium’s key target markets, which has been witnessing rapid and significant growth.

Furthermore, the Group CEO also engaged in insightful discussions with RME team members in Bahrain and Dubai on the business strategies of the Group, which is present in more than 70 countries around the world, as well as the evolving market landscape.

On this occasion, Mr Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of RME, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Bert Geerinckx, the newly appointed Group CEO of Reynaers Aluminium, to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This visit carries great significance for us as the Bahrain-based regional office of Reynaers Aluminium. Mr Geerinckx's presence here underscores the strong commitment of Reynaers Aluminium to the Middle East region, and specifically to the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Commenting further, Mr Khalaf said: “As a leading European provider of aluminium solutions, Reynaers Aluminium has been at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the industry. We are confident that Mr Geerinckx's extensive experience and expertise will further strengthen our operations and drive our growth in the region, as his visit provides us with an excellent opportunity to exchange insights, discuss strategic initiatives, and explore new avenues for collaboration.”

“RME is proud to be a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art aluminium solutions to the architectural and construction sectors in Bahrain and across the Middle East. We remain committed to providing our clients with the highest quality products and unmatched service. We extend our warmest welcome to Mr Geerinckx and look forward to a fruitful visit that will pave the way for even greater success and accomplishments for Reynaers Aluminium in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region,” Mr Khalaf added.

On his part, Mr Bert Geerinckx, Group CEO of Reynaers Aluminium, commented: “As our regional office, RME has been playing a pivotal role in establishing strong relationships with local partners and clients, and delivering exceptional products and services across the region. We are proud of the projects we have been involved in, which have helped shape skylines and redefine architectural possibilities. Our focus will remain on fostering innovation, maintaining the highest quality standards, and meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

He added: “Reynaers Aluminium is dedicated to being a reliable and trusted partner in the Middle East's construction industry and we will continue to invest in the region, expand our product offerings, and provide exceptional support to our customers. I am confident that together with our talented team at Reynaers Middle East, we will further strengthen our position as a leader in aluminium solutions, contributing to the region's architectural landscape and sustainable development.”

It is worth noting that RME is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium, which specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Reynaers Middle East is headquartered in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. With a rich portfolio of leading projects across the region, RME aspires to further advance its leading position as one of the leading aluminium solutions providers in the Middle East region.

For more information on Reynaers Middle East, visit www.reynaers.bh.

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.

