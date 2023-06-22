Dubai, UAE: Revier Dubai, a renowned Swiss Hospitality Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hatem Salem as the Executive Assistant Manager in charge of Sales & Marketing. With over 25 years of dedicated and innovative experience in the hospitality industry, he brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving exceptional results.

Mr. Salem is a highly skilled Sales & Marketing professional with a comprehensive understanding of hotel operations, development, and strategic planning. Throughout his career, he has successfully led business development initiatives, nurtured client relationships, and excelled in revenue management. His proficiency in team leadership, financial analysis, and project management has consistently contributed to the growth and success of the organizations he has been associated with.

Hatem holds a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management from Helwan University, Cairo, Egypt. He is fluent in English, Arabic, and German, enabling him to effectively communicate with diverse international audiences. His previous roles include Director of Sales & Marketing at Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi, Director of Sales & Marketing - MENA & Turkey at Lily Hotels Pvt. Ltd. Maldives, and Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing at Meydan Hotels & Hospitality Dubai, among others.

"I am delighted to join the dynamic team at Revier Hotel," said Hatem Salem. "Revier Hotel's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my own professional goals. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to drive sales and marketing strategies, enhance client relationships, and contribute to the continued success of the organization."

This new appointment reflects the hotel's dedication to securing top talent and fostering exceptional leadership. His vast experience, coupled with his strategic vision, is poised to bolster Revier Hotel's market presence and elevate its brand to new heights.

About Revier Hotel:

Coming straight from the Alps to the desert dunes, Revier Hospitality Group AG makes its debut in one of the prime spots around the city – Business Bay, Dubai. With a young and vibrant touch, Revier offers a city retreat like no other and a meeting point for the modern and tireless explorers. While still keeping its Swiss heritage intact, Revier is bringing together a multitude of different aspects inspired by our diverse clientele, from the design of the hotel to all the tech-savvy amenities. Everything is practical, simple, comfortable and sustainable.