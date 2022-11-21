DUBAI: Global law firm Reed Smith today announces the hire of Antonia Birt as partner in its International Arbitration practice to be based in the firm’s Dubai office.

Birt joins from Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle where she was a partner in Dubai. She previously worked at Freshfields’ London and Dubai offices. Birt has been brought in to help lead and enhance the commercial disputes practice in the Middle East.

Joining along with Birt is senior associate Matthew Harley whose practice focuses on commercial disputes, particularly disputes relating to Africa and the Middle East.

With over a decade of arbitration, mediation and expert determination experience in the Middle East, Birt has a broad commercial disputes practice in a variety of industry sectors including oil and gas, energy and water, construction and engineering, project development, distribution, and M&A.

She represents state, national and multi-national clients under the rules of the ICC, LCIA, DIFC-LCIA, DIAC, ADCCAC, ICDR and UNCITRAL, with seats in the major arbitral centres as well as various GCC jurisdictions, and subject to numerous governing laws, including those of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the laws of England & Wales. Birt sits as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. She also has full rights of audience in the DIFC courts.

Her arbitration experience includes securing a favourable outcome for Crescent Petroleum and Dana Gas in trifurcated LCIA arbitration proceedings concerning the public US$39 billion dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In addition to her arbitration work, Birt advises clients under regulatory investigation, including from various EU competition authorities, the World Bank, and the Serious Fraud Office in the UK.

Sachin Kerur, Reed Smith’s Middle East office managing partner, said: “We have been looking for the right partner to grow our commercial disputes offering and Antonia is a perfect fit. She is a proven talent in the Middle East legal market with the skills required to advise our clients on their most complex disputes. Antonia has a reputation and track record in leading a successful commercial disputes practice. We are very pleased to have her on board.”

Ben Summerfield, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Global Commercial Disputes Group, added: “Antonia is a highly talented lawyer with a proven track record in the Middle East. She is an excellent addition to our Global Commercial Disputes Group and to our team in the Middle East. We are delighted to have Antonia with us.”

Fluent in English, Russian and German, Birt is recognised by the legal directories. She is ranked in Chambers and Partners Global 2022 and in Who’s Who Legal 2022 as a ‘Future Leader’ in Arbitration.

Birt commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Reed Smith. The firm has a fantastic reputation with exceptionally strong capabilities in key sectors in the region. I look forward to working with the team to grow the commercial disputes practice in the Middle East. My clients will benefit from the firm’s depth and breadth of the dispute resolution offering in the region and globally.”

Since 2019, Birt has taught the International Arbitration Practicum to LLM students at the Pantheon Assas University Paris II in the UAE. She is the co-chair of the Middle East Equal Representation in Arbitration Pledge, and the co-chair of the Middle East Greener Arbitrations Committee. Birt co-authored the original and updated editions of the IBA Guide on Arbitration, UAE law chapter.

