Cairo – Raya Holding for Financial Investments has announced the appointment of Marwa Hamza as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) in a strategic move that marks a valuable addition to the company’s senior leadership team. This appointment reinforces Raya Holding’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its human capital as a key driver of future growth.

The appointment also reflects Raya’s position as a diversified investment group that prioritizes women’s empowerment and leadership as part of its institutional values, grounded in the belief that diversity and inclusion are fundamental to long-term sustainability and impact.

Marwa Hamza brings nearly 30 years of hands-on experience in HR, during which she held senior leadership positions in both local and multination organizations. She is widely recognized in the field as a "rewards guru", she has extensive expertise in designing innovative and effective compensation programs that enhance performance and support talent retention. Marwa Hamza has emerged as one of the key figures in organizational transformation through HR, with a particular focus on rewards and capability development.

Prior to joining Raya Holding, Marwa served as Head of Rewards and Policy at Vodafone Egypt, where she led the compensation strategy for over 9,000 employees and played a key role in fostering internal equity and external competitiveness. She also previously held the role of HR Business Partner for Technology and Support Functions, contributing to aligning people solutions that accelerated business outcomes and enhanced employee engagement and satisfaction during her 19-year tenure with the company.

She has also held senior HR roles at major organizations such as Allianz and Mercedes-Benz, where she gained extensive experience in multinational environments — further strengthening her ability to lead organizational transformation and boost operational efficiency.

In her new role at Raya Holding, Marwa will oversee human capital efforts across a diversified investment portfolio, leading the development of a comprehensive talent strategy and building future leadership pipelines, while ensuring HR policies are aligned with global best practices to support the group’s local and regional expansion.

Marwa Hamza is a Certified Board Director and is deeply passionate about developing talent and mentoring the next generation of HR leaders. Her leadership style blends strategic vision with operational excellence, making her a trusted partner to the executive management and a powerful catalyst for sustainable company growth and development.