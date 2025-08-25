Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced the appointment of Phillipa Harrison as the new CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

Ms. Harrison, the former Managing Director of Tourism Australia, will spearhead the Emirate’s bold vision to become the ‘Destination of the Future’, bringing decades of international tourism expertise across Australia and other global markets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAKTDA’s Executive Committee, said: “Tourism is at the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s strategy, it is our fastest-growing sector and we’ve achieved remarkable milestones in a short period of time. Ms. Harrison brings with her a depth of knowledge and leadership experience, most recently with Tourism Australia, that gives us confidence in her ability to align with Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious goals and strategic targets in the tourism sector.”

Commenting on her new role, Ms. Harrison said: “I’m honored to join at such an exciting time. Ras Al Khaimah has already established itself as an international success story, and I look forward to unlocking even more growth in the years ahead.”

Ms. Harrison’s appointment will help to advance Ras Al Khaimah Government’s objectives to further cement its position as a leading sustainable tourism destination, one that welcomed a record 650,000 visitors in H1 2025 alone, on its way to achieving a target of over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.

