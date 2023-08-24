Ras Al Khaimah: World Cup winner and football legend Andres Iniesta, who recently joined Emirates Football Club in Ras Al Khaimah, where he will be playing a match tomorrow, is set to receive a UAE Golden Visa from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The economic zone will also be sponsoring the training of the Club’s Team 1 which the international player will represent.

The announcement comes on the heels of Iniesta’s special visit to RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre, accompanied by Emirates Club Chairman Yousef Al Batraan, to explore the economic zone’s innovative business strategies and the vast opportunities offered to global investors. He met with the emirate’s business community members while touring the coworking facility.

Commenting on the visit, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “It was an honour to host football superstar Andres Iniesta at RAKEZ and extend the esteemed UAE Golden Visa as a token of recognition and our commitment to nurturing global talent. Iniesta embodies the spirit of perseverance and innovation, mirroring RAKEZ’s vision to foster a thriving global business community. Thus, supporting Team 1’s training reflects our dedication to promoting excellence in every field. We are excited about our shared journey ahead.”

During the visit, Iniesta was provided with an overview of the services, business packages, and incentives provided by RAKEZ. As a proactive investor himself with a keen interest in business development, the player was impressed by the welcoming environment of Ras Al Khaimah and expressed his admiration for RAKEZ’s vision, opportunities and support for global entrepreneurs.

RAKEZ continues to establish itself as a prime destination for investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, offering customisable solutions, world-class facilities, and an environment conducive to business growth. Iniesta’s visit adds to the long list of prominent global personalities who have recognised RAKEZ as a leading economic zone in the region.

Emirates Football Club will square off against Ajman Football Club live in Ras Al Khaimah’s Emirates Club Stadium tomorrow evening and the tickets are available online.

