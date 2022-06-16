Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar recently promoted Salim Said Abdul Rahim Al Zadjali to Room Division Manager, a new role that oversees the hotel’s rooms division services, front office and housekeeping departments along with leading the related teams. The room division manager is responsible for perfecting performance and operations and further providing memorable stay experiences and maintaining the unparalleled service excellence of Radisson Hotel Group, Oman.

Salim first joined Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar as Duty Manager/In-charge of Security in 2017; since then he has successfully worked his way up within the organization, taking steady steps that were accelerated by a certain drive which helped propel him into his new role.

Earlier in his career, Salim was an HR Coordinator at Al Rayan Qatar, Doha and Duty Manager/Front Office in-charge in various IHG properties in Oman. These roles provided him with an extensive background in not only guest services, but training in day-to-day hotel operations, managing teams, and maintaining budgets.

His dedication and hard work during the recent unprecedented times, going even beyond his duties, has set an example and inspiration for the entire team. Salim had the following to say about his new appointment: “I am delighted to have been granted this opportunity to become the hotel’s Room Division Manager. I will be working hard to achieve even higher levels of hospitality, delivering our guests the kind of resort experience that only Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar can offer.”

Salah Al-Mamari, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar added Salim’s promotion reinforces of the initiatives and direction of Al Nabri Global Investment Group and Radisson Hotels commitment which aims to nurture and shape careers of talented Omanis in the industry.

