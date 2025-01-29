Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View is excited to announce the appointment of Gogi Shainidze as its new Food & Beverage Manager. With over a decade of experience in hospitality, Gogi brings a wealth of knowledge in F&B operations, guest service, and hotel management.

Having worked in the UAE for nearly 10 years, Gogi has specialized in managing restaurants, bars, and nightlife venues. His career includes key roles at prestigious establishments such as Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, PAPA Dubai, Bombay Borough & Gully Kitchen DIFC, and AWJ Investment Group, where he led pre-opening projects and upheld top-tier service standards, including LQA and Forbes benchmarks.

Gogi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism & Hospitality Management from Batumi State University and has gained international exposure through early career experiences at Hilton Batumi, Sheraton Batumi, and Meraas Holding Dubai, among others.

With a strong ability to build cohesive teams and adapt to evolving industry trends, Gogi is set to elevate the dining experience at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View. Outside of work, he is passionate about boxing and motor racing, reflecting his dynamic and driven personality.

For more information please contact:

Carine Harb

Cluster Director of PR & Communication

carine.harb@radissonblu.com

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travelers’ needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.