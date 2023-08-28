Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has announced the appointment of Aisha Abdulaziz Al-Fuhaid as the new Marketing Manager. Aisha's extensive experience in marketing and branding was instrumental in her appointment to the new leadership role.

Aisha's journey at the QFC began in August 2014 as a Marketing Intern. She officially joined the QFC in March 2016 as a Developee and swiftly transitioned into the role of Branding Executive. In 2020, Aisha was appointed Head of Branding & Advertising. In this role, Aisha demonstrated dedication and acumen in effectively coordinating the development and execution of marketing strategies, ensuring that the QFC's brand identity resonated across diverse platforms.

As the Marketing Manager, Aisha will spearhead the implementation and execution of strategic marketing plans and oversee website optimisation, advertising campaigns and branding initiatives in alignment with the QFC's brand identity and overarching strategy.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC Authority, said: “We are delighted to see an esteemed member of the QFC family ascend to a higher leadership role. Aisha has been a driving force within the Marketing and Corporate Communications team, infusing her exceptional talent and leadership to ensure that the QFC's voice and values are articulated across all marketing initiatives and relayed strongly to our valued stakeholders.

Al-Jaida added: "The appointment of Aisha is a testament to the QFC's drive to nurture competent and accomplished leaders through an effective corporate succession plan and underscores our commitment to fulfilling Qatarisation objectives. I am confident that Aisha will lead the marketing team with the same unwavering dedication she has demonstrated through all the positions she held at the QFC.”

Aisha holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the American University of Kuwait. She is an active member of the local business scene and has been honoured to serve as a member of the permanent committee of the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) powered by Bloomberg.

Currently, Aisha is actively pursuing her professional development through the Rising Leaders Program by the Qatar Leadership Center. This program offers courses through renowned universities such as Harvard, Oxford, Duke and others, providing Aisha with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel as a leader in a rapidly changing world.

